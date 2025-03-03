East Hills Veterinary Clinic Named as One of America's Best Animal Hospitals for 2025 East Hills Veterinary Clinic Named as One of America's Best Animal Hospitals for 2025

East Hills provides top-notch care with a personal touch. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to anyone looking for a reliable and compassionate vet.” — Kimberly Rios, Pet Owner

LOVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Hills Veterinary Clinic, an American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) accredited hospital and independently owned IVPA member serving communities in Loveland, Ohio, was designated one of the best animal hospitals in the United States. East Hills was the only clinic named in Loveland and was among 15 standout animal hospitals representing the state of Ohio out of over 15,000 animal hospitals nationwide that were included in the evaluation.Newsweek's list was formulated in partnership with data analytics firm Plant-A Insights Group and recognized the top 500 animal hospitals in the United States based on quality of care provided as identified from over 5 million customer ratings and reviews. Each hospital included in the list was evaluated based on eight key categories of service and facility quality and awarded a ranking on a five-star scale. Due to East Hills’ exceptional commitment to animal health and customer care, the clinic was awarded the honor of a four-and-a-half star ranking.Veterinarian and owner of both East Hills Veterinary Clinic and Red Bank Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Jenifer Wieneke, has continued the legacy of excellence at both clinics since she took ownership in 2013, making numerous facility enhancements and recruiting talented doctors and technicians to better serve pet owners in the Loveland community."East Hills Veterinary Clinic provides top-notch care with a personal touch, and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to anyone looking for a reliable and compassionate vet. My pet and I left feeling well cared for, and that peace of mind is invaluable," said pet owner Kimberly Rios in an online review of the clinic.Other clients of East Hills Animal Hospital were thrilled to hear of the clinic's inclusion in Newsweek's Top 500 Animal Hospitals list. Pet owner and longtime East Hills client Cherie Treusdell expressed that East Hills' inclusion on the list was "spot on." As a client of Dr. Wieneke's for over a decade, Treusdell has experienced first-hand the level of service and expertise Dr. Wieneke and her team bring to the clinic and offer to every single owner and their pet.The entire East Hills Veterinary Clinic was humbled to be formally recognized for the work they do to set the standard for excellence in veterinary care. The full list of animal hospitals honored by Newsweek is available online. GeniusVets is the marketing provider of East Hills Veterinary Clinic.To learn more about how East Hills is providing the best veterinary care to pets in Loveland, Ohio, visit the clinic's website.About East Hills Veterinary ClinicEast Hills Veterinary Hospital, an AAHA accredited hospital located in Loveland, Ohio, was founded in 1983 by Dr. Joseph T. Wolf and Dr. Thomas J. Molloy. Dr. Jenifer Wieneke took ownership of the clinic in 2013, and has continued East Hills legacy of excellence. The East Hills team is dedicated to providing the highest level of medical, behavioral, and surgical care for our patients while serving our clients consistently and compassionately. Visit www.cincinnatifamilyvet.com for more information about East Hills Veterinary Clinic.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.