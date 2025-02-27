Submit Release
DPS Seizes Thousands of THC Products During Oldham Co. Traffic Stop (Northwest Texas Region)

OLDHAM COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized over 30 pounds of THC and marijuana—including thousands of vape cartridges—during a traffic stop in Oldham Co.

On Feb. 25, around 2:45 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. During the stop, the driver began displaying nervous behavior and there was a noticeable marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. DPS K-9 Tex was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to multiple cardboard boxes in the rear of the vehicle. Inside the cardboard boxes, the Trooper discovered more than 5,700 THC vape cartridges, 30 jars of THC butter and 16 jars of green marijuana—equating to more than 25 pounds of THC oil, over 4 pounds of THC butter and 1 pound of green marijuana, respectively. The drugs were reportedly being transported from New Mexico to Texas.

The driver, Gatlan Mitchell, 25, of Brackettville, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Oldham Co. Jail for the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana—both felonies in the state of Texas.

