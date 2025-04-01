The Upper Tier Barbershop Honored with 2024 Best of Georgia Award

BONAIRE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Upper Tier Barbershop, a vital hub of style, confidence, and community in Middle Georgia, has been honored with the 2024 Best of Georgia Award by the Georgia Business Journal. This recognition, determined solely by customer votes at Gbj.com, underscores not only the shop’s exceptional skills but also its lasting influence in the Houston County community.At The Upper Tier, barbering transcends mere haircuts. It's an artful mix of creativity, connection, and personal transformation. Established by four lifelong friends—three barbers and one entrepreneur—Craig, Alex, Keshawn, and Jose, the barbershop embodies their collective dream of fostering a space that goes beyond traditional grooming. Each haircut, beard trim, and line-up is performed with meticulous care and a personal touch that clients have grown to love.In addition to their award-winning barbershop services, The Upper Tier Barbershop has proudly established a nonprofit initiative known as Project Upper Tier. This community outreach program is dedicated to giving back to the residents of Houston County, embodying the shop's core values of connection, empowerment, and support. Over the past year, Project Upper Tier has successfully launched several significant programs that have had a positive impact on local families. One of the highlights was their Back to School Program, where they distributed over 100 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to children in need. Recognizing the financial strain that back-to-school shopping can place on families, The Upper Tier team also offered free haircuts to all participating children, helping to boost their confidence as they prepared to start the new school year.Thanksgiving brought another opportunity for the barbershop to give back with their inaugural Turkey Drive. The team distributed over 160 complete turkey dinners, which included collard greens, onions, and turkey stuffing, to families who might otherwise struggle to provide a festive meal. “We believe that everyone deserves to enjoy the holiday season without the stress of financial burdens,” says Craig. “It’s heartwarming to see families come together over a meal we helped provide.”During the Christmas season, Project Upper Tier made spirits bright with their first annual Bike Drive. With the help of Santa Claus himself, the team provided over 248 bicycles to children and their families, ensuring that many kids experienced the joy of receiving a new bike on Christmas morning. “Seeing the smiles on the children's faces when they received their bikes was truly priceless,” shares Keshawn. “These moments remind us why we started this initiative in the first place.”The owners of The Upper Tier are committed to expanding Project Upper Tier’s outreach efforts. “Our community has given us so much support, and it’s our duty to pay it forward,” says Alex. “We’re looking forward to launching more programs in the coming year, whether it’s health fairs, mentorship initiatives, or additional holiday drives.”The success of Project Upper Tier reflects the barbershop's philosophy of building a strong community through service and connection. “We’re not just about haircuts; we’re about making a difference,” Jose emphasizes. “Every program we implement is a step toward creating a better environment for everyone in our community.”As The Upper Tier Barbershop continues to grow, they remain dedicated to their mission of uplifting those around them. Through Project Upper Tier, they are not only transforming lives one haircut at a time but also fostering a spirit of generosity and compassion that resonates throughout the community. With plans for more outreach initiatives on the horizon, the team is excited to see what the future holds for their efforts and the lasting impact they can make inside and outside the Barbershop.Address: 770 SR 96, Suite 210, Bonaire, Georgia 31005

