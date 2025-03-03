BigRentz & PermitFlow Unveil Strategic Agreement to Streamline Pre-construction Operations & Improve Project Efficiency

BigRentz Construction Procurement Platform PermitFlow

Agreement Improves Project Management by Bridging Permitting, Equipment & Trade Service Procurement Processes

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigRentz , a leading construction procurement software platform, and PermitFlow , a pioneering permitting solution, unveil a strategic agreement to tackle pre-construction project inefficiencies. By bridging permitting and procurement workflows for equipment and trade services — such as electrical, HVAC, plumbing and more — the collaboration provides construction professionals with a fast, easy and transparent solution to improve project timelines, better manage budgets and streamline operations.Construction projects are frequently delayed by fragmented pre-construction processes, which includes the complex management of permits and the necessary coordination of equipment and services. With this agreement, BigRentz and PermitFlow are laying the groundwork for a more connected workflow that reduces friction in these critical early stages, creating a pathway toward greater integration between permitting and procurement. In the future, enhanced data-sharing between both platforms can enable deeper coordination, providing even greater efficiency for contractors and suppliers.“Pre-construction is a critical phase that often gets overlooked, yet it lays the foundation for project success,” said BigRentz CEO Scott Cannon. “By combining PermitFlow’s seamless approach to permit management with BigRentz’s industry-leading platform for equipment rental and trade service procurement, we’re proactively tackling inefficiencies for clients head-on. Together, we’re empowering contractors and suppliers to navigate this crucial stage more effectively and drive better project outcomes.”"Permitting and procurement have long been pain points in pre-construction, often operating in silos and slowing project progress,” said PermitFlow Co-founder and CEO Francis Thumpasery. “By partnering with BigRentz, we’re tackling these inefficiencies head-on, giving contractors a more coordinated process from the start. PermitFlow’s deep expertise in streamlining the permitting process uniquely positions this partnership to help builders move from planning to execution without unnecessary delays."PermitFlow’s software consolidates permitting processes, allowing construction professionals to apply for, track and manage permits with full insight into approval timelines and status. Similarly, BigRentz’s AI-driven construction procurement platform streamlines equipment and trade service coordination by centralizing procurement workflows, labor scheduling, cost forecasting and supplier management. By automating these critical tasks, BigRentz reduces hidden costs, improves efficiency and helps contractors stay on schedule.Together, BigRentz and PermitFlow offer a seamless, technology-driven transition from permitting to procurement. Contractors and project managers benefit from faster approvals, fewer delays and a more efficient pre-construction process. The collaboration also provides clients with a unified platform for managing permits, procurement and project logistics — all in one place.Additionally, as part of the ReconstructLA initiative, BigRentz and PermitFlow are collaborating to support wildfire recovery efforts by streamlining the critical pre-construction and procurement phases for builders and contractors. PermitFlow is expediting approvals by handling all permit preparation, filing and submission, while BigRentz is providing priority access to its rental and procurement platform, ensuring professionals working on reconstruction can quickly and efficiently secure the equipment they need.For more information, visit PermitFlow or BigRentz About BigRentzFounded in 2012, BigRentz is a leading construction procurement software platform with a network of over 6,000 supplier partners and 14,000 locations. Its innovative technology simplifies the equipment and trade service procurement process, helping contractors complete projects on time and within budget. With new technology forthcoming BigRentz is at the forefront of the construction industry’s digital transformation.About PermitFlowPermitFlow is a comprehensive permitting platform designed specifically for construction. We make permitting fast and easy, from document review and submission through permit approval and issuance. The company's mission is to make housing more accessible and affordable by reducing the costs and delays associated with outdated permitting practices. In 2023, PermitFlow was awarded the Ivory Prize for Policy and Regulatory Reform around housing affordability.

