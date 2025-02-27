Registration Open for the Alternative Education Association of Maine’s Spring Conference

Registration is now open for the Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine’s Spring Cnference, scheduled for Friday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Thomas College in Waterville. This year’s theme is “Meeting Them Where They Are.”

The keynote speaker will be Kellie Bailey, a trauma-informed speech-language pathologist, mindfulness educator, and emotional intelligence coach. She will deliver a hands-on presentation titled, “It Takes a Calm Brain to Calm a Brain,” which will focus on understanding the mind, brain, and relational science of co-regulation.

The conference will also feature a “Match Game,” in which participants are matched up in small groups of individuals who have common interests to personalize the conference experience.

Additional information about the conference is available on the invoice registration form (linked below).

Call for Presenters

AEA of Maine is asking Association members to please volunteer to present a session of their choice during the conference. Presentation proposals will be accepted through March 5, and preference will be given to presentations that align with the theme of helping other educators understand how to meet Alternative Education students where they are, as opposed to where others may want them to be.

Registration fees for presenters will be waived upon request. Please submit presentation proposals directly to Lenny Holmes at lholmes@bonnyeagle.org.

Registration and Invoice Process

The cost to attend the conference is $125 per person. After two registrations per school, additional registrations are $75 per person.

Please register using the AEA of Maine Spring Conference registration form. Individuals must register separately, even if they are from the same school. (Please note that some people may have registered and paid for the AEA of Maine Spring Conference when registering for the 2024 AEA of Maine Fall Conference; if so, you do not owe any money; however, please still use the registration link above to confirm your registration for the Spring Conference.)

If you need to submit payment for the conference, please complete the invoice registration form and submit it, along with your payment, to the address listed on the form. You may contact Dawn Matthews, if you need to check on your payment.

For further questions, please contact Lenny Holmes at lholmes@bonnyeagle.org.