Scholarship Opportunity for Maine Students: Applications Open for Barowsky Scholars Program

The Barowsky Scholars Program has opened applications for the 2025-2026 school year. This program offers scholarships for Maine students who are planning to attend a four-year college.  Applications are due Friday, March 14, 2025, at noon.

Barowsky Scholars seeks to support students who are interested in honing their careful listening, civic discourse, facilitation, and negotiation skills to become leaders who build trust and find common ground across people and groups with differing views and experiences. Students residing in the state of Maine who are planning to attend a four-year college to obtain their bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply.

Details about the scholarship award:

  • It is a four-year, renewable scholarship to cover tuition, fees, and educational expenses at a four-year college/university in the U.S.
  • It is a merit-based scholarship for students who are motivated to excel in college, able to be open-minded, committed to bridging divides, and working toward building a better society.
  • Scholarship amounts will be determined in part based on the financial aid award package the student receives from the college they choose to attend. They will range from $5,000 to $25,000 per year.

This program is funded by the Andrew P. Barowsky Foundation and administered by The Philanthropic Initiative.

Please find application information and criteria here (PDF). With questions, please contact barowskyscholars@tpi.org or visit the Barowsky Scholars website.

 

