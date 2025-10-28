Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,788 in the last 365 days.

Maine Council for English Language Arts Seeks Workshop Proposals for 2026 Statewide Conference

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) is inviting literacy educators from across the state to share their expertise, creativity, and impact at the 2026 MCELA Conference, to be held on Friday, March 20, 2026, in Bangor.

This annual gathering celebrates Maine’s vibrant community of educators who are dedicated to advancing literacy, fostering equity, and empowering student voices. MCELA is seeking original workshop proposals that highlight innovative classroom practices and professional leadership.

Educators are encouraged to submit presentations that demonstrate how they:

  • Build community and equity.
  • Collaborate across content areas.
  • Empower student voice and choice.
  • Lead literacy learning in their school or district.

Proposals are now being accepted. Educators can submit their workshop proposals here.

Join MCELA in celebrating and strengthening Maine’s network of literacy leaders—where educators inspire not only their students but one another. For further questions or information, please reach out to MCELA at maine.ela@gmail.com.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maine Council for English Language Arts Seeks Workshop Proposals for 2026 Statewide Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more