Maine Council for English Language Arts Seeks Workshop Proposals for 2026 Statewide Conference

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) is inviting literacy educators from across the state to share their expertise, creativity, and impact at the 2026 MCELA Conference, to be held on Friday, March 20, 2026, in Bangor.

This annual gathering celebrates Maine’s vibrant community of educators who are dedicated to advancing literacy, fostering equity, and empowering student voices. MCELA is seeking original workshop proposals that highlight innovative classroom practices and professional leadership.

Educators are encouraged to submit presentations that demonstrate how they:

Build community and equity.

Collaborate across content areas.

Empower student voice and choice.

Lead literacy learning in their school or district.

Proposals are now being accepted. Educators can submit their workshop proposals here.

Join MCELA in celebrating and strengthening Maine’s network of literacy leaders—where educators inspire not only their students but one another. For further questions or information, please reach out to MCELA at maine.ela@gmail.com.