A Global Call to Prayer: Join the ISM Ministers Online Prayer Conference for the Fulfillment of the Gospel Mandate!

If you ever want to be well synchronized with God's divine will, prayer is the first step. Also, in times like this, you must make prayer an important part of your ministry." — Rev. Chris Oyakhilome DSc, DSC, DD

LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The return of our Lord Jesus Christ is imminent, and the urgency to complete the full preaching of the gospel to all nations has never been greater.According to the scriptures in Matthew 24:14: "And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come."The Year of CompletenessAs the Church prepares for the divine direction of the Spirit in 2025, globally renowned minister, Rev. Chris Oyakhilome, President of Loveworld Inc., has declared this year as the ‘Year of Completeness.’ In his message from the Lord, he emphasized four crucial elements for the year, with a strong focus on the third element:“We will complete the full preaching of the gospel in all nations this year.”A Divine Call to PrayerReiterating the urgency of fulfilling this gospel mandate, Rev. Chris Oyakhilome stated:“If you ever want to be well synchronized with God’s divine will, prayer is the first step. Also, in times like this, you must make prayer an important part of your ministry.” — Rev. Chris Oyakhilome DSc, DSC, DDUniting Ministers for a Global Gospel ImpactFor years, the International School of Ministry (ISM) of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has empowered ministers of the gospel worldwide through strategic training and programs, equipping them to spread the message with joy and effectiveness. In this same spirit, ISM now calls on all ministers and Christian leaders to unite in a powerful and concerted time of prayer for the completion of the gospel mission to all nations.Join the 24-Hour Global Prayer Movement!From Friday, February 28 to Saturday, March 1, 2025, the ISM Ministers Online Prayer Conference will convene for a 24-hour, non-stop global prayer event aimed at mobilizing believers for a massive worldwide harvest of souls.All ministers and Christian leaders are encouraged to register and invite fellow ministers within their networks. Be a part of this historic prayer movement and play a pivotal role in fulfilling the Great Commission!Register Now!Additionally, you can enroll in the ISM Online School for continued ministerial training and empowerment.For More Information, Contact:📞 United Kingdom: +447514300785📞 South Africa: +27792954974📞 Nigeria: +2348100823321📞 India: +919100462052ISM MINISTERS ONLINE PRAYER CONFERENCE: EQUIPPING MINISTERS FOR GLOBAL IMPACT!

