Discover the Hero Within in Alessandra Evans’ Superhero Super-Wheels

This story is my way of showing children that their differences make them special and that kindness and courage are what make a true superhero.” — According to Alessandra

CAMBERLEY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First-time author Alessandra Evans sends young readers on an extraordinary journey with Superhero Super-Wheels, a bright and empowering story that redefines what it means to be a hero. A mix of action, heart, and humor in this book is sure to inspire children everywhere and spark imagination.Seren is a young girl whose wheelchair is her greatest asset or rather a pair of magical "super wheels" which helps her conquer such bold adventures as saving a dog in the sea or stopping avalanches. Seren displays that real heroism is about courage, kindness, and determination.Superhero Super-Wheels helps children adopt their uniqueness of strength by providing fun-filled adventures of rhyme, exciting escapades, celebration of diversity, and resilience. These adventures prove power within differently abled children and give readers a new superhero to admire.Perfect for storytime, the book has a lively rhythm and bright, colorful illustrations to bring Seren's world alive, while the universal themes of teamwork, problem-solving, and perseverance make this a timeless read for families and educators alike.Superhero Super-Wheels leaves an innocent question in the reader's mind: "What do you think Seren will do next week?" As the book encourages children to imagine their own adventures, it never leaves your heart.About the AuthorAlessandra Evans is a storyteller, and a mother of two little children and 2 big dogs. She loves creating tales that inspire children to see the world and themselves through a lens of positivity and possibility.When not writing, Alessandra also shares the experiences of parenting and poetry on her Instagram account @chapters_of_motherhood. Her first publication, Superhero Super Wheels , is part of an exciting series which includes All Aboard a Spaceship and Spider Specs.For further information or media inquiries, please contact:

