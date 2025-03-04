Bay Atlantic Symphony and Greater South Jersey Chorus Collaborate for Powerful Voices Concert

Join us for the powerful collaboration of Bay Atlantic Symphony and the Greater South Jersey Chorus.

Four Vocal Soloists Bring Haydn’s "Lord Nelson Mass" to Life

Haydn’s distinctive and memorable mass stirs powerful emotions, ranging from solemnity and torment to joyous celebration.” — Greater South Jersey Chorus Artistic Director Christopher Thomas

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Lord Nelson Mass" often called one of Joseph Haydn’s most beloved choral works, is presented by Bay Atlantic Symphony joined by the 130-voice Greater South Jersey Chorus. Ludwig van Beethoven’s romantic Symphony No. 4 opens the “Powerful Voices” Concert. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, March 15 at 3 p.m. at Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan University Cumberland Campus in Vineland and Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m. at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center in Galloway.

Haydn’s distinctive and memorable mass stirs powerful emotions, ranging from solemnity and torment to joyous celebration. Chorus Artistic Director Christopher Thomas says the Mass has “an immediacy” that makes it accessible for new listeners. Thomas will sing the baritone part joining soloists Renée Richardson, soprano, Kyle Engler, mezzo and Christopher Hochstuhl, tenor.

The Beethoven Symphony begins with a mysterious and bareboned musical introduction, previewing the elements that erupt in each movement with playful rhythms and tunes. The symphony was described by one conductor as “a song of beauty such as no one else has ever written, presenting absolute novelty of color and creating an atmosphere in music justly termed ‘romantic.’”

Single concert ticket sales are currently open and may be purchased on Bay Atlantic Symphony's website, www.bayatlanticsymphony.org for $37. Walk-in ticket sales at the door are also welcome at both locations. Seats are assigned. Past concert collaborations between Bay Atlantic Symphony and the Greater South Jersey Chorus have resulted in sold out performances. Advance purchases are recommended.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians and led by Music Director Jed Gaylin.

About Greater South Jersey Chorus

Established in 1992, the Greater South Jersey Chorus (GSJC) is an auditioned, mixed-voice ensemble that embraces a diverse range of choral genres. Initially formed under the auspices of the Philharmonic of South Jersey, the chorus has grown from the initial 50 members to 130 members performing in both full chorus and a smaller chamber ensemble in Camden, Burlington, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic counties in New Jersey.

