Phoenix Cyber Awarded U.S. Navy SeaPort Next Generation Contract Vehicle

Phoenix Cyber named a prime contractor on the U.S. Navy SeaPort NxG Contract

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Data Security Inc., DBA Phoenix Cyber, a leading provider of cybersecurity and technology consulting services to the federal government, announced today it was named a prime contractor on the Navy SeaPort Next Generation (NxG) contract. This contract positions Phoenix Cyber to extend our commitment to serving the cybersecurity needs of the warfighter, including engineering and cybersecurity services, systems engineering, software development, and program management to support the Navy's missions.

SeaPort is the Navy's premier vehicle for the procurement of cybersecurity and IT engineering services. SeaPort NxG is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that provides direct access to professional IT support services. The program can be leveraged by Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Air Systems Command, Space and Naval Warfare Command, Naval Supply Systems Command, Military Sealift Command, Strategic Systems Programs, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Office of Naval Research, and the United States Marine Corps. As part of this contract, Phoenix Cyber will contribute its expertise in cybersecurity, DevSecOps, and software and cyber engineering to support the Navy's complex technology and engineering requirements across its various commands and programs.

"Our selection for the SeaPort NxG contract is a proud moment for Phoenix Cyber," said Brian Kafenbaum, managing partner of Phoenix Cyber. "This achievement reflects the expertise and dedication of our team, as well as our proven track record of supporting the Department of Defense with precision and excellence. We look forward to advancing the critical missions of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through innovative solutions and an unwavering commitment to excellence."

The selection as a SeaPort NxG prime contractor further solidifies Phoenix Cyber as a trusted partner to the federal government and defense sectors.

