Phoenix Cyber Appraised at CMMI Level 3

Phoenix Cyber, a provider of consulting services to the federal government, has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration.

This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our federal customers and highlights our ongoing investment in systems, infrastructure, and process excellence.” — Brian Kafenbaum, managing partner of Phoenix Cyber

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Data Security Inc., DBA Phoenix Cyber, a premier provider of cybersecurity consulting services to the federal government, announced today that it has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). The appraisal was performed by The H and W Group and affirms the company’s commitment to excellence in service delivery.

CMMI is a globally recognized, outcome-based performance model and the accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals. Developed by ISACA’s CMMI Institute, it provides a benchmark for measuring organizational maturity and performance.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods.

"We are proud to have achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3, the highest form of third-party validation for a company’s processes and performance," said Brian Kafenbaum, managing partner of Phoenix Cyber. "This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our federal customers and highlights our ongoing investment in systems, infrastructure, and process excellence. It also reflects the dedication and hard work of our team in upholding the highest standards in everything we do."

“Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process” says Ron Lear, VP, Frameworks and Models at ISACA. “We commend Phoenix Cyber on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization.”

Phoenix Cyber's CMMI Level 3 appraisal only enhances its ability to deliver tangible outcomes across all projects while also optimizing efficiency and minimizing risk. Complemented by the company's ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 20000 certifications, these accreditations reinforce the company’s adherence to internationally recognized standards, solidifying its position as a reliable and innovative partner to federal agencies in supporting its missions.

For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

About Phoenix Cyber

Phoenix Cyber is a leading cybersecurity consulting company providing security engineering, operations, and technical cybersecurity expertise to organizations determined to mitigate risk and safeguard their business. Since 2011, security teams from Fortune 500 enterprises, federal government agencies, and service providers have trusted Phoenix Cyber to deliver results-oriented, cybersecurity solutions and enhance their security operations centers’ people, processes, and technologies.

Learn more at www.phoenixcyber.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.