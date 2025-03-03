New Horizons of SWFL Hosts Fashion Fundraiser to Support Local Students

Linda M. Cunning, Ph.D., CEO of New Horizons of SWFL, works with a student in the computer lab. New Horizons is selling tickets and sponsorships for Beautiful Fashions, Bright Futures on March 8 in Bonita Springs. Chef Victor Bock of Bonita Springs has donated a private dinner for 10 to New Horizons of SWFL’s live auction March 8. New Horizons of Southwest Florida offers tutoring, mentoring, and faith-based character programs for at-risk youth.

Naples Chef Victor Bock donates private dinner for 10 to nonprofit’s live auction

I am so humbled when our community supports the precious students New Horizons of SWFL serves.” — Linda M. Cunning, Ph.D., CEO of New Horizons of SWFL

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Horizons of Southwest Florida will host the fundraising gala “Beautiful Fashions, Bright Futures” on March 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Spanish Wells Golf & Country Club in Bonita Springs. The event will raise funds for academic tutoring, mentoring, and character-building programs that serve more than 500 students annually across 10 locations in Southwest Florida.

Linda M. Cunning, Ph.D., CEO of New Horizons of SWFL, highlighted the impact of community support.

"I am so humbled when our community supports the precious students New Horizons of SWFL serves,” she says. “The supporters (Angels) at Miramar Lakes took their commitment to children and youth to the next level by putting together this wonderful event. We could not help the students succeed in school or life without supporters such as them. We are so grateful."

The event, organized by The Angels of Brite Horizons, a volunteer group that fundraises and advocates for New Horizons, will feature a fashion show with designs from Kay’s on the Beach, student success stories, a wine pull, and live and silent auctions offering high-value experiences and exclusive items.

One of the most prestigious live auction items is a private five-course dinner for 10, donated by Victor Bock, the Executive Chef at The Marbella at Pelican Bay in Naples.

“My love for the hospitality industry and my Christian faith leads me to give back to the community and the hopes of impacting someone's life in a positive way,” says Chef Bock, who was named one of Philadelphia’s Top 50 chefs by Chaine Des Rotisseurs.

Bock, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, has worked alongside celebrity chefs that include Emeril Lagasse, Marcus Samuelson and Guy Fieri while serving as the executive chef for Las Vegas Sands Corporation/Wind Creek Hospitality. He also is known for his work at premier resorts, including the AAA Four Diamond Rated Hotel Hershey in Pennsylvania and the AAA Four Diamond Rated Woodstock Inn & Resort in Vermont. Bock has cooked at the famed James Beard House, and his multi-regional cuisine has been showcased on PBS’s "Historic Hotels of America" and "The Chef’s Kitchen."

Those who enter the wine pull will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a pair of 14K white gold, Italian-made multi-gemstone earrings from Amore Jewelers valued at $2,699.

In the silent auction, attendees can bid to win A Firefighter for a Day Experience with the Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District. This exclusive three-hour adventure allows up to 30 participants — both kids and adults —to experience the thrill of firefighting firsthand.

Tickets for “Beautiful Fashions, Bright Futures” are $150 per person or $1,400 for a table of 10 and include access to the fashion show, luncheon, and auctions. Sponsorships also are available. More information can be found at Givebutter.com/FashionShow2025.

New Horizons provides free academic support annually to help students graduate and prepare for the future.

About New Horizons of Southwest Florida

New Horizons of SWFL offers tutoring, mentoring, and faith-based character programs for at-risk youth. Since 2002, the organization has helped students in Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, and Fort Myers succeed in school and beyond. Learn more on the organization’s website.

