Kyota Genki M380 Massage Chair Named 2024 Top Pick by New York Times Wirecutter

Kyota Genki M80 Top Massage Chair Pick for 2024 by The New York Times Wirecutter

SEABROOK, NH, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyota Massage Chairs is honored to announce that in October, the Kyota Genki M380 Massage Chair was selected as the 2024 Top Pick by New York Times Wirecutter, a trusted authority on consumer product reviews. This prestigious recognition highlights the Genki M380’s superior design, features, and ability to deliver a personalized, full-body massage experience.

Wirecutter highlighted the Kyota Genki M380 Massage Chair for its intuitive design and comprehensive features, stating, “After testing 25 models from some of the top brands, we think the Kyota Genki M380, with its easy-to-use controls, offers the closest thing you can get to a real massage.”

The Kyota Genki M380 offers a range of standout features, including full-body massage coverage that targets the neck, back, arms, legs, and feet with precision. Its advanced body-scanning technology ensures a customized experience for users of varying sizes, while the chair’s zero-gravity recline enhances relaxation by mimicking a weightless position. With five massage techniques and 12 programs, including targeted options for the neck and shoulders, the chair offers unparalleled versatility. Additionally, the Genki M380 includes a voice command feature, the ability to store up to three custom massage programs, and a best-in-class four-year warranty. Designed to support users up to 6'2" and 300 pounds, this massage chair combines functionality with comfort.

Wirecutter testers were particularly impressed with the chair’s precision and comfort, highlighting its body-scanning feature and noted that the chair provided a massage that felt deep without being uncomfortable. They also stated, “The Kyota Genki M380 Massage Chair is capable of massaging almost every inch of your body, from sore feet to achy glutes to tight shoulders. Its zero-gravity reclining feature is easy to control with a button, and its LCD screen remote allows for quick and easy navigation through the 12 massage programs.”

Kyota’s Response to the Recognition

“We are thrilled and honored that the Kyota Genki M380 has been recognized as Wirecutter’s 2024 Top Pick,” said Ethan Jule, Vice President, Channel Sales at Kyota, “At Kyota, our mission is to bring innovative wellness solutions to people’s homes, and this recognition underscores our commitment to quality, user experience, and relaxation. The Genki M380 is a reflection of the care and dedication we put into every product, and we’re excited to see it making such a positive impact.”

About Kyota Massage Chairs

Kyota Massage Chairs is a leader in wellness innovation, dedicated to creating products that enhance relaxation, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being. With a commitment to quality and user satisfaction, Kyota continues to set the standard in luxury massage chairs.

