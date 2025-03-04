Ternary Named an IDC Innovator for FinOps and Cloud Cost Transparency

Ternary Ternary is an IDC Innovator

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary, the multi-cloud FinOps platform for enterprises and managed service providers, announced today that it has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: FinOps and Cloud Cost Transparency 2025 report (doc # US52809425, January 2025).

Capabilities that demonstrate the company's continued innovation include:

• Deployment flexibility and scalability for enterprise customers:

Ternary’s platform is uniquely designed to serve enterprise customers that require more flexibility in their cloud financial management. Unlike other FinOps tools that are solely SaaS-based, Ternary is available either as SaaS or as a self-hosted solution, an ideal option for businesses that need greater control over their infrastructure.

• Enhanced capabilities for managed service providers:

In addition to its core platform, Ternary offers a FinOps platform for managed service providers (MSPs). This enhanced version of the core platform provides additional features for seamless customer management and streamlined billing operations, tailored specifically for MSPs.

• Feature parity across all major cloud providers:

While many FinOps tools support the three major hyperscalers – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) – Ternary distinguishes itself as one of the few platforms delivering feature parity across all three. This ensures that customers have a consistent and unified experience, regardless of which cloud provider they use. Additionally, Ternary supports Oracle and Alibaba, for a total of five supported cloud providers.

• Human-tunable, machine learning–powered anomaly detection:

Ternary leverages machine learning (ML) combined with human-tunable anomaly detection to more effectively manage cloud costs. The platform allows users to customize anomaly alert rules based on dimensions like service, SKU, resource tag, and account. By identifying spending patterns that deviate from historical trends, Ternary alerts teams to unplanned cloud costs in real time, enabling proactive cost management.

• Support for a collaborative FinOps culture:

Ternary is committed to helping organizations build a cost-conscious culture driven by FinOps. By fostering long-term collaboration, Ternary enables lasting culture change within organizations. Ternary also speaks the language of each team, offering custom tagging, budget tracking, alerting, and monitoring of ramp plans, ensuring that all teams are aligned in managing costs effectively.

• Unique pricing model, with no sticker shock:

Ternary provides transparent, simplified pricing with fixed costs across various cloud spend tiers, making it the ideal choice for businesses seeking cost predictability and stability.

“Being named an IDC Innovator is a tremendous honor, and we believe this recognition is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team,” said Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary CEO and FinOps Foundation Governing Board member. “We further believe this recognition highlights our commitment to building a solution that not only meets the unique needs of our customers and partners but also advances the future of FinOps. We’re excited to continue bringing innovation to this dynamic market and helping all organizations optimize their cloud usage.”

Those who want to learn more about Ternary can visit https://ternary.app.

About IDC Innovators

An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Ternary

Ternary enables companies to align their cloud investments with strategic business initiatives through its FinOps Certified Platform, purpose-built for Finance, Engineering, and FinOps teams. The platform empowers organizations to establish cloud cost transparency, improve cloud cost and usage efficiency, and foster communication between teams. Ternary manages more than $7.5B in multi-cloud spend across hundreds of customers and managed service providers. The company is backed by experienced venture capital firms, including Jump Capital and Fin Capital. For more information, please visit https://ternary.app.

