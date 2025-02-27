MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 2/27/2025

February 27, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 27, 2025

On 2/20/2025, TFC Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Loveville Road at Coonhunters Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Upon making contact with the individuals in the vehicle, suspected Cocaine was observed in plain view. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Patrick Wayne Wood II, 23 of Clements, MD and the passenger was identified as Debra Victoria Johnson, 24 of Mechanicsville, MD. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded rifle, a loaded revolver and suspected Cocaine. A search of Wood’s person revealed additional suspected Cocaine. Wood was transported to the St Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3, Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun on Person and Loaded Handgun on Person. Johnson was found to have an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for a Violation of Probation. Johnson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. She was also served her warrant.

On 2/25/2025, Cpl Kelly conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at St. Andrews Church Road, California, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Nicholas James McClure, 31 of Prince Frederick, MD, suspected Oxycodone was observed in plain view. Tpr Pifer assumed the investigation, placed McClure under arrest and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 2/22/2025, Mary Elizabeth Buckler, 48 of Clements, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 2/23/2025, Dylan Anthony Boyd, 26 of Edgewater, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 2/23/2025, Valdeci Fonseca Obrien, 46 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler

On 2/23/2025, Anibal Carrasquillo 3rd, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto

On 2/25/2025, Nicholas Aaron Fondren, 23 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 2/24/2025, Rodena Virginia Hood, 28 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 2/25/2025, Jarrell Roniez William Weaver, 31 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

