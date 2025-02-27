FDLE arrests illegal aliens from Colombia on drug trafficking, related charges

February 27, 2025

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Andres Felipe Gavira-Carvajal, 32, and Marilu Becerra Betancourt, 56, this week on drug trafficking and possession charges.

Gavira-Carvajal and Becerra Betancourt are each facing one first-degree felony charge of trafficking phenethylamines and conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances. Gavira-Carvajal is also facing one charge of possession of a Schedule-I drug, a first-degree felony.

On Feb. 25, FDLE agents conducted an operation that identified members of a drug trafficking organization operating within Florida and seized more than one pound of Tusi cocaine, often marketed as “pink cocaine”.

Pink cocaine is a synthetic narcotic that may contain several different substances, but is commonly produced by mixing MDMA, fentanyl, ketamine and other narcotics.

Further investigation determined Becerra Betancourt and Gavira-Carvajal are illegal aliens from Colombia. Becarra Betancourt entered the U.S. illegally and Gavira-Carvajal was residing in Florida illegally.

They were arrested on Feb. 25 in Manatee County and transported to the Manatee County Jail. The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

