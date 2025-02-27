Utah Legislature Honors all those who served during Vietnam War

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Dozens of Vietnam War Veterans filled the Utah State Capitol yesterday, February 26th, to be recognized. The Utah Legislature, under the sponsorship of Representative Karianne Lisonbee, took a moment to formally recognize and thank all those who served in uniform during the Vietnam War. The resolution served as a testament to the state's commitment to honoring the service and sacrifice of these men and women who navigated one of the nation's most complex and challenging conflicts, and a crucial step in acknowledging the enduring impact of their service.

This year marks 50 years since the final U.S. troops departed Vietnam, yet the echoes of that conflict continue to resonate. The legislature acknowledged the long and complex nature of the war, spanning from the 1950s to the fall of Saigon in 1975, and the profound impact it had on service members and their families. It specifically addressed the often-unjust reception Vietnam veterans faced upon their return, striving to rectify past wrongs with a long-overdue expression of respect. The resolution ensured that all who served, regardless of their duty location or specific role, were recognized for their contributions.

The Legislature and Governor Cox conveyed their deep appreciation for the courage, selflessness, and unwavering dedication of these veterans. The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting these heroes and their families.

You can read the full text of the resolution here: H.C.R. 3 Concurrent Resolution Concerning Vietnam War Veterans