Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns March 13th

30-40 vendors with products and/or services necessary for real estate investors.”
— Lloyd Segal, President LAC-REIA
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Assocation announces that its Real Estate Vendors Expo returns on Thursday night, March 13, 2025, at the Iman Cultura Center. The Vendor Expo opens promptly at 6:30 pm. Don't be late!

LAC-REIA's vendors expo has a rotating collection of over thirty (30) of the finest vendors with all of the real estate services and products investors need to become successful investors, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, Legal Shield, identity theft services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, life insurance, tax sales, ADU's, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, wholesale deals, hard money lenders, private mentoring, and much MUCH more!

Date & Time: Thursday night, March 13, 2025, 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

Location: Ima

Suan Hall
