Real Estate Investing Boot Camp Returns to Los Angeles

Everything you ever wanted to know about real estate investing, but were afraid to ask.” — Lloyd Segal, President LAC-REIA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Assocation announces that its semi-annual Basic Training Real Estate Investing Boot Camp returns to Los Angeles on Saturday, May 31, 2025, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. In this intensive 8-hour Boot Camp, new investors will learn how to find deals, evaluate market values of properties, negotiate with sellers, submit offers, find the financing, and deal with escrow, title insurance, due diligence, and inspections.The Boot Camp will be held at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034 (Culver City Adjacent).Free parking on the Iman parking lot. The Boot Camp costs $149.00 per person if paid before May 24, 2025. After May 24, 2025, the price increases to $249.00 per person! (Gold Members of LAC-REIA and returning boot campers can attend for FREE.) Investors can register at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com

