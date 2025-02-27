Pluto7 Launches Planning in a Box - Pi Agent on Google Agentspace, Empowering Planners to Optimize Inventory Positioning

Brilliance you cannot ignore

Pi Agent transforms planning. Available on Google Agentspace, it automates inventory management with Planning in a Box as MDM with Cortex, accelerating decisions, improving KPIs, and saving time” — Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pluto7, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain platforms, today announced the launch of its Planning in a Box Pi Agent on Google Agentspace . Pi Agent is an intelligent Gen AI assistant designed to revolutionize supply chain decision-making. Leveraging Google Cloud’s Gemini 2.0, and running on Vertex AI and BigQuery, Pi Agent utilizes multi-agent intelligence with Ron, Kassy, and Alex—each dedicated to specific supply chain functions—delivering faster planning, enhanced efficiency, and operational cost reductions.Gemini 2.0-Powered AI Insights for Smarter Supply Chain DecisionsPi Agent usesGoogle Cloud’s advanced AI capabilities, offering secure, scalable, and intelligent planning solutions. At its core is the Planning in a Box data foundation, which serves as the MDM with Google Cortex.—Pluto7’s AI-powered supply chain platform that unifies ERP systems, warehouse management tools, IoT sensors, and external market trends. This integration creates a digital twin for real-time decision-making, focusing on solving one use case at a time, such as inventory positioning.Key Benefits of Planning in a Box - Pi Agent on Google Agentspace:1. Improved Decision-Making: Pi Agent provides Google-quality search across internal systems (e.g., SAP, Oracle, Netsuite, MES manufacturing systems, CRM, Ad Tech) and external data sources (e.g., weather, market index), enhancing decision-making. It also offers leaders usage-based analytics to optimize inventory strategies (e.g., handling tariff scenarios).2. Value Engineering: Projected savings with 10x ROI enable a step-function improvement over traditional software and SaaS offerings for supply chain management.3. Business Employee Efficiency: Universal and easy access to information, along with relevant content recommendations, boosts planner productivity and job effectiveness, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives (e.g., reducing inventory carrying costs).4. Accelerate Revenue and GTM: Pi Agent helps reinvest time saved into value-add tasks that drive revenue growth, such as brainstorming new business plans and accelerating Go-To-Market strategies (e.g., sensing demand and guiding product launches).5. Enhanced Customer Experience: By improving internal processes and planner effectiveness, Pi Agent positively impacts downstream customer experience, ensuring product availability and timely delivery (e.g., ensuring inventory is at the right location at right time for OTIF).Planning in a Box - Pi Agent on Google Agentspace: Scaling Enterprise AI with a Vertical Use Case FocusThe launch of Pi Agent on Google Agentspace marks a significant milestone in helping businesses scale their AI capabilities. By leveraging Google Cloud’s robust infrastructure, Pi Agent equips organizations with the tools they need to enhance operations, streamline workflows, and make smarter, more efficient decisions. This offering integrates seamlessly with existing systems, ensuring businesses can unlock the full potential of their data without disruption.1. Seamless Cloud Integration: Works natively within Google Cloud, enabling smooth access to enterprise data systems with Planning in a Box’s ingestion framework.2. Enterprise-Grade Security: Built on Google Cloud’s secure AI infrastructure for data protection, with a secure data foundation enabled by Pluto7.3. Scalable & Customizable AI Workflows: Tailored AI solutions for unique supply chain needs, as each business is different and requires a business architecture assessment to get it right.4. AI-Driven Productivity: Reduces manual planning, freeing professionals to focus on strategic decisions.Pi Agent Multi-Agent Systems: The Next Step in Autonomous Supply Chain OptimizationPi Agent, the master agent, employs a network of specialized AI agents—Ron, Kassy, and Alex—each focused on optimizing a specific aspect of the supply chain. These agents collaborate seamlessly to provide comprehensive, data-driven insights that drive operational efficiency. With AI agents, let’s empower planners to become superheroes.1. Ron, the Demand AgentRon, a demand planning expert, analyzes trends, patterns, and external factors to forecast demand.2. Kassy, the Inventory AgentKassy, an inventory expert, ensures optimal stock levels and manages replenishments to maintain a smooth and efficient supply chain.3. Alex, the Financial AgentA financial planning expert, Alex evaluates the financial impact of supply chain decisions, balancing costs, margins, and operations to maintain profitability.Intelligent Inventory Management with Agentic AIPi Agent revolutionizes inventory management by harnessing the power of real-time data and predictive analytics. With the ability to detect potential issues before they arise, Pi Agent helps businesses stay ahead of disruptions, streamline their supply chain, and reduce operational costs. By utilizing advanced algorithms and AI, Pi Agent ensures inventory levels are always optimized, and purchase decisions are automated with precision, making inventory management more efficient and responsive than ever before.1. Identifies stock imbalances before they escalate.2. Optimizes replenishment based on demand shifts.3. Automates purchase orders through lead time analysis.4. Simulates disruptions and recommends proactive actions.​​Making Planners Superheroes: Simplifying Supply Chain with Planning in a Box - Pi AgentPi Agent uses AI/ML algorithms to analyze historical data, market trends, and external factors, improving forecast accuracy. By recommending optimal inventory levels based on lead times, demand variability, and carrying costs, it helps planners manage stock more efficiently. Additionally, Pi Agent provides actionable insights that guide inventory positioning, empowering planners to make informed decisions that enhance operational efficiency and decision-making.Far from replacing planners, Pi Agent empowers them to become superheroes. By handling complex analysis, it amplifies their capabilities, enabling them to focus on the strategic decisions that drive business growth.About Pluto7Pluto7 is a leader in leveraging AI and Agentic Platforms to transform supply chains, customer experiences, and manufacturing operations. Focused on accelerating enterprise AI adoption, Pluto7 helps organizations quickly unlock the potential of AI, driving faster time to value, reduced costs, and increased operational efficiency. Their flagship product, the Planning in a Box - Pi Agent Platform, empowers businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions and streamline processes across the board. With AI Agents for supply chain, Pluto7 enhances decision-making, inventory management, and overall supply chain optimization.

