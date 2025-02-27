Governor Henry McMaster Suspends North Charleston City Councilman Mike A. Brown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Upon receiving the indictment of North Charleston City Councilman Mike A. Brown, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2025-09, suspending Brown from office.

Brown is suspended until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a successor is elected and qualifies as provided by law, whichever event occurs first.

For more information, view the Executive Order here.

The two other indicted North Charleston City Councilmen, Jerome Sydney Heyward and Sandino S. Moses, have since resigned from office.