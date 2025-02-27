Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Confirmation of Eunice Medina as SCDHHS Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Eunice Medina as the next director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:
"Eunice Medina's expertise in Medicaid policy and her leadership within the Department of Health and Human Services make her exceptionally qualified to lead the agency," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Her experience at the executive level has prepared her to build on the agency's success, ensuring efficiency and accountability in South Carolina's healthcare system. I have full confidence in her leadership and look forward to working with her in this new role."
