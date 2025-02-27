Submit Release
Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Confirmation of Jake Gadsden as SCDPPPS Director

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Jake Gadsden, Jr. as the next director of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services: 

"Jake Gadsden has spent his career strengthening criminal justice systems, and his leadership at the Department of Corrections has helped countless individuals rebuild their lives," said Governor Henry McMaster. "With more than 30 years of experience in rehabilitation and reentry, he is the right person to lead the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, and I have no doubt he will enhance the agency's efforts to improve public safety and support successful reintegration. I look forward to the positive impact his leadership will have on our state." 

Governor McMaster appointed Gadsden to serve as director in January. 

