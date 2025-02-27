Moffat County School District Superintendent Dr. Mathew Neal Named to Review Panel by Colorado Department of Education

Dr. Mathew Neal

Dr. Neal is just one of two superintendents statewide for this appointment

“I’m grateful for the chance to continue working with those schools and districts who need guidance and direction across the state.” — Dr. Mathew Neal, Superintendent of Schools

CRAIG, CO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mathew Neal, superintendent of schools for Moffat County School District , was one of just two superintendents statewide to be named to the Colorado Department of Education State Review Panel for the 2024-25 school year.This is Dr. Neal’s fourth year on the panel, which is tasked with considering schools and districts with Priority Improvement and Turnaround plans. The panel provides a critical evaluation of adopted plans for these schools or districts and recommendations to the Commissioner and State Board of Education on potential actions when a school or district remains on the accountability clock for more than five years (or earlier upon request).In essence, this role is responsible for providing guidance and oversight for schools and districts struggling to meet academic standards. Dr. Neal is part of a large team of other school and district leaders across the state, allowing him to be selective in responding to these opportunities. But the opportunity is valuable to both these low-performing schools and districts, where Dr. Neal is able to provide perspective, experience and guidance from decades of school and district leadership, and to Dr. Neal and MCSD, as the superintendent’s ongoing connection with educators and leaders around the state provides valuable insight to what is and isn’t working in Colorado education.Dr. Neal’s previous experience in this sphere has prepared him for his work with Moffat County schools, where only recently the district was on the state’s watchlist. MCSD’s phenomenal CMAS scores from the 2023-2024 school year, prior to Dr. Neal’s arrival, quickly exited the district from that level of scrutiny, but growth remains the imperative for all schools in the district. Dr. Neal’s expertise in helping schools make strides after poor performance positions him well to lead MCSD into a continually successful future.“I’m grateful for the chance to continue working with those schools and districts who need guidance and direction across the state,” Dr. Neal said. “I’m deeply passionate about education for all students, and believe all children deserve quality instruction opportunities to prepare themselves for successful lives. Of course, my focus is squarely on Moffat County, but it’s meaningful to me to remain connected to those across the state who are deep in the work. I’m confident this state-wide work will prepare me to better lead Moffat County schools through their next steps forward.”ABOUT MOFFAT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTMCSD is located in Craig, Colorado, in the northwest corner of the state, and serves students and families throughout the county. The district's mission is to educate and inspire students to thrive in an environment of change. MCSD Belief Statements: All students can learn; the district can provide multiple paths for students to demonstrate success; collaboration among all stakeholders fosters innovation; students, staff, families, and the community all play vital roles in the success and growth of MCSD. For more information, click here: https://www.moffatsd.org/en-US

