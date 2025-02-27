National School Breakfast Week in March: Prioritizing Nutrition for Student Success

The National School Breakfast Program (SBP) plays a vital role in ensuring students start their day with the nutrition they need to succeed academically. Launched in 1966 as a pilot project, and made a permanent entitlement program in 1975, the SBP has steadily expanded over the years, serving millions of students across the nation. In Maine alone, public schools served more than 11.3 million breakfasts in 2024, highlighting the growing need for nutritious meals.

The SBP is designed to provide students with a well-rounded breakfast. It offers four key components from three essential food groups: grain, milk, and fruit. Students are required to select at least three of these components, with fruit being a mandatory option. This ensures a balanced meal to fuel students for a productive day of learning.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine schools have adapted to new challenges, finding creative ways to serve breakfast to students. Whether it’s grab-and-go options or breakfast served in classrooms or on hallway carts, schools have embraced innovative methods to ensure that students can easily access breakfast, even on tight schedules. Popular offerings include hot meals, like eggs and bacon, as well as yogurt parfaits, breakfast sandwiches, whole-grain muffins, donuts, and even smoothies.

As National School Breakfast Week (March 3-7, 2025) approaches, it’s a reminder of the importance of a nutritious breakfast in supporting students’ academic performance. Schools across Maine will participate in this celebration, offering a variety of breakfast options to encourage students to take advantage of the program.

Maine schools offer breakfast (and lunch) free of charge to all students, ensuring that every child can start their day with a healthy meal, allowing them to focus on learning. This initiative not only supports students; it also eases the burden on families, especially during hectic mornings when getting out of the house can be a challenge.

Families are encouraged to check out the breakfast options available at their local schools, particularly during National School Breakfast Week. It’s an excellent opportunity to highlight the importance of healthy eating and to encourage students to take part in the program.

By participating in the SBP, Maine schools can help to set students up for success, one breakfast at a time.