The Sherpa Group Welcomes Phil Gowing as Non-Executive Chairman

The Sherpa Group appoints Phil Gowing as Non-Executive Chairman to drive AI-powered, data-driven Partner Marketing innovation and accelerate growth.

BEDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sherpa Group, a leading Channel Marketing agency, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Phil Gowing as Non-Executive Chairman. With over 30 years of experience in the Channel, Phil brings deep industry expertise, a strategic mindset, and a passion for scalable solutions to Sherpa’s rapidly growing business.Phil joins at a pivotal time as Sherpa continues its rapid growth, building on its investment in EdisonAI Data Analytics to enhance and scale its Partner growth with Partner Marketing services. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Sherpa’s mission to push the boundaries of data-driven Partner Marketing. With data at the heart of Sherpa’s approach, Phil sees enormous opportunity in the ability to accelerate growth through intelligence-led marketing strategies.“For me, it all starts with data. Data provides the valuable insights to solve problems, and Sherpa’s data-centric approach enables businesses to move faster and scale Partnerships effectively. I’m looking forward to providing guidance and support to help achieve our ambitious growth goals while delivering outstanding success for our clients in the Tech sector.” said Phil Gowing. “I am excited to be providing guidance and support to achieve our ambitious growth goals and all importantly delivering amazing success for our clients in the Tech sector. I am honoured to be part of a team that is shaping true differentiation in the market.”Phil’s career spans successful ventures in start-ups, joint ventures, and private equity-funded businesses. He is the Co-founder of bChannels, a specialist in the development and outsourced management of channel partner programs for technology companies. Under his leadership from 2005 to 2023, bChannels worked with global vendors such as AWS, Intel, HP and VMware, helping them grow revenue through channel partners. His expertise in helping organizations break through growth plateaus and implement scalable methodologies makes him an invaluable addition to Sherpa’s leadership team.Tom Perry, CEO of The Sherpa Group, commented: “Phil’s vast experience and strategic insight will be instrumental in helping us execute our ambitious growth plans. His deep understanding of the Channel and belief in the power of data aligns perfectly with Sherpa’s mission to redefine Partner Marketing. We are delighted to have him on board.”Sherpa’s innovative approach, powered by data intelligence, is setting a new standard in the Channel Marketing space. With Phil’s guidance, the company is poised to further accelerate its expansion and continue delivering exceptional success for its clients in the tech sector.About The Sherpa Group: The Sherpa Group provides Data-driven Smarter Partner Marketing. It is a leading Channel Marketing agency that specializes in data-driven Partner Marketing campaigns. Our approach integrates AI-powered insights with Sherpa Marketing Momentum, our class-leading AI platform, targeting the right Partners with the right campaigns and identifying future opportunities. Learning and optimizing with every program cycle. Through advanced analytics and innovative strategies, Sherpa helps technology businesses drive growth, increase partner engagement, and maximize marketing effectiveness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.