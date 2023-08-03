Sherpa, the global Channel and Partnerships agency, launches a new Platform, EdisonAI
Award-winning global Channel agency Sherpa today launches an AI-powered assessment and predictive modeling platform that delivers unparalleled insight into the performance of the Partner Ecosystem.
The platform launch comes at a time when Vendors are asking themselves how they maximize their relationships and revenue opportunities with their Partners, just as Partner types proliferate.
Using AI analytics, EdisonAI enables Partner teams to visualize, evaluate and measure their Ecosystem beyond simple revenue metrics to identify Partner potential, prioritize investment and drive cost savings.
Key features include:
The ability to assess the Partner Ecosystem with metrics beyond revenue - create an Index Score for each partner
Creating data-driven insights to understand Partner's level of engagement - we measure 25 different partner attributes
Visual drill down to individual Partner's score to shape bespoke partner growth plans
A robust data structure which allows for granular, personalized targeting and mapping of the Partner Ecosystem tiering
Performance and ROI insight and visibility to make data-driven investment decisions
MDF investment recommendations by Partner
Assessment of partner tech stacks for marketing efficacy
Already used by clients such as Brivo, Gurobi and Zendesk, the platform uses predictive data modeling as their co-pilot for Partner go-to-market.
It seamlessly integrates with existing technology, such as PRM, CRMs, LMS, Incentive platforms and MDF data allowing users to understand the potential of their Ecosystem fully.
Tom Perry, CEO and Founder of Sherpa comments: “EdisonAI is the first Partner Performance platform to take a data-driven approach to analyzing all attributes of Partner performance. But there is way more; we also use predictive modeling and machine learning to guide partnering strategy.
We believe this is a unique platform that any Vendor with a developing Partner Ecosystem can use to make sense of their go-to market.
We are hugely excited about the potential of our platform and delighted to bring this to market after three years of solid development and partnership with some enlightened global technology Vendors.”
About Sherpa
Sherpa is an award-winning, high-growth Channel company providing planning & execution services for the Channel Ecosystem, aiming to accelerate growth, identify opportunities, and provide visibility of investment.
They are a team of experts, all true Channel experts, recruited exclusively from tech firms, agencies and the Channel to ensure we can create, manage and measure Partner programmes that deliver globally.
Clients include: Genesys, Lenovo, Sage, Verizon, Microsoft, Cisco and Dell.
EdisonAI : Co-Pilot for Partner Strategy