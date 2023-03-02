The Sherpa Group appoints former Channel CEO as Chief Product Officer
Award-winning global Channel agency The Sherpa Group today announces the hire of John Hones, the agency’s newly appointed Chief Product Officer.LONDON, UK, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning global Channel agency The Sherpa Group today announces the hire of John Hones, the agency’s newly appointed Chief Product Officer.
In his new role as Chief Product Officer, John will be a key member of the senior leadership team and the driving force behind the agency's product proposition. Formerly CEO of Gorilla Corporation (EMEA) John brings with him a wealth of Channel experience - helping Vendors to grow their Partners through specialized Channel sales development, lead generation and marketing programmes.
John Hones, Chief Product Officer at Sherpa says: “I’m delighted to be joining Sherpa at this key stage in their expansion. They are an agency who are placing a combination of their own IP and best of breed tech products at the centre of their offering. I've been tracking the Sherpa story for some time now, so joining is an exciting move.”
Tom Perry, CEO and Founder of Sherpa adds: “It's great to welcome John to the Sherpa family. His extensive partnering skills and knowledge will help to ignite Sherpa’s journey to refining its product offering and delivering the Sherpa proposition globally.
About The Sherpa Group
Sherpa is an award-winning, high growth Channel agency supporting global companies in Channel transformation.
They are a team of experts, all true Channel people, recruited exclusively from tech firms, agencies and the channel to ensure we can create, manage and measure Partner programmes that deliver, globally.
Sherpa are committed to enabling Channel transformation using their six pillars of Channel development – plan, recruit, engage, enable, grow and measure, and were listed as a top 50 agency in the 2020 B2B Benchmarking Report.
Clients include: Genesys, Sage, Verizon, Microsoft, Cisco and Dell.
http://www.thesherpagroup.com
