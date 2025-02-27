Mississippi Lottery to End Eight Scratch-Off Games 

More than $2 Million in 2nd Chance Prizes to be Awarded

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation today announced the official end-date for eight scratch-off games and the corresponding 2nd Chance promotional drawing date with prizes totaling more than $2.22 million.

Tuesday, April 1, 2025, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #104 – $5 Lucky Break with a top prize of $100,000

Game #108 – $20 $400,000 Multiplier Mania with a top prize of $400,000

Game #122 – $20 Triple Diamond Payout with a top prize of $500,000

Game #150 – $5 Money Bag Multiplier with a top prize of $100,000

Game #151 – $20 Jackson with a top prize of $1,000,000

Game #152 – $2 Jefferson with a top prize of $20,000

Game #153 – $5 Lincoln with a top prize of $100,000

Game #155 – $1 Pocket Change with a top prize of $5,000

Players have until Monday, June 30, 2025, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur Thursday, July 3, 2025. Players have until Monday, June 30, 2025, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners will be contacted via certified letter. Players should make any necessary mailing address updates on the 2nd Chance website prior to the draw date.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing tonight is an estimated $197 million, with an estimated cash value of $91.9 million. The jackpot for the Powerballdrawing Saturday, March 1, is an estimated $272 million, with an estimated cash value of $124.4 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $25.41 million with an estimated cash value of $11.62 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to an estimated $227 thousand.