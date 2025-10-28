Mega Millions’ Estimated Jackpot a Massive $714 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

New Scratch-Off Games Bring Holiday Cheer Starting Nov. 4

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mega Millions estimated jackpot has soared to an incredible $714 million, with an estimated cash value of $334.1 million for tonight’s drawing. This marks the 35th drawing since the last Mega Millions jackpot—worth $348 million with a $155.5 million cash value—was hit June 27th in Virginia.

Just last month, the nation saw the excitement of a record-breaking $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot, shared by players in Texas and Missouri. Now, Mega Millions could be gearing up for another historic jackpot run if the top prize continues to roll.

Mega Millions tickets are $5 and come with an automatic multiplier, boosting non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Pick up your ticket today at any authorized Mississippi Lottery retailer.

Lottery to Debut New Games Tuesday, Nov. 4

The Mississippi Lottery is kicking off the holiday season a little early with a trio of new scratch-off games arriving Tuesday, Nov. 4. From peppermint prizes to merry multipliers and chances to win thousands, these new games bring extra excitement to the holiday season.

$2 – Candy Cane Cash

Add a little sweetness to your play with Candy Cane Cash, featuring top prizes of $500. Match your numbers to win or find a GIFT BOX symbol for an instant prize. Reveal a 2X symbol to double your winnings.

$5 – Merry Multiplier

Bring on the holiday cheer with Merry Multiplier, offering top prizes of $50,000. Match your numbers or uncover a PRESENT symbol to win instantly. Find 2X, 5X, or 10X symbols to multiply your prize, up to ten times.

$20 – Full of $5,000s

This $20 game is loaded with $5,000 prizes and top prizes of $100,000. Match your numbers or look for symbols like MONEY BAG, 10X, 20X, or the $200 burst for instant wins. With plenty of ways to win, this game is full of holiday excitement.

Scratch-off games make great holiday happies for adults 21 and older. To learn more about these and other Mississippi Lottery games, visit mslottery.com

Jackpot Update

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $376 million with an estimated cash value of $179.3 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $5.68 million with a cash value of $2.7 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $77,000.

10/28/25