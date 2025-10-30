Three Cheers for Six Years! Lottery Triples Cash 3 Prizes All November Long

Mississippi Lottery Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Month-long Cash 3 Prize Boost

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery is celebrating its 6th anniversary by giving players the gift of triple Cash 3 prizes during the special “Cash 3 Times 3” promotion, running November 1–30, 2025.

Cash 3 tickets start at just 50 cents per play, with various play types and wager options available. Players can choose from play styles such as Exact Order, Any Order, or Combo (3-Way or 6-Way), and may add the optional Fireball feature for more chances to win.



During the promotion, all Cash 3 prizes will be automatically tripled, including the top prize, which increases from $500 to $1,500. There is no extra cost or special play slip required. Complete play instructions and pricing details are available at mslottery.com.

The celebration marks six years since the Mississippi Lottery’s first day of sales on November 25, 2019, a milestone highlighting steady growth, player enthusiasm and continued contributions to roads, bridges and education in Mississippi.

“We like to mark our anniversary with special games and promotions for the players,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Cash 3 is a daily fan favorite, and this promotion gives players three times the reason to celebrate all month long.”

The “Times 3” multiplier applies to all play types, including Quick Picks, multi-draws, and exchange tickets, as long as the drawing date falls within the Nov. 1–30 promotional period. Standard prize amounts resume with drawings beginning December 1.

Cash 3 is drawn twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Promotion Details at a Glance:

Promotion Period: November 1–30, 2025

Eligible Game: Cash 3

Offer: All Cash 3 prizes automatically tripled

Top Prize: $1,500 (up from $500)

No extra cost or special selection required

For more information, visit www.mslottery.com or follow the Mississippi Lottery on social media.

Jackpot Update

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $754 million with an estimated cash value of $352.8 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $400 million, with an estimated cash value of $190.7 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $5.87 million with an estimated cash value of $2.79 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $95 thousand.

