Mississippi Lottery Transfers Nearly $13 Million to the State for September

JACKSON, MISS. – Fueled by the tail end of a historic Powerball jackpot run, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces a transfer of $12,960,810.82 to the state for the month of September, providing vital funding for Mississippi’s roads and bridges. 

The Powerball frenzy, which culminated with the second-largest U.S. jackpot ever at $1.787 billion, ignited excitement nationwide among players and boosted lottery sales across the state, driving another strong month of returns. 

With this latest transfer, the Mississippi Lottery’s contributions for Fiscal Year 2026 have now reached $32,101,249.27, bringing the total amount generated for the state since inception to an impressive $723,885,018.81.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $600 million with an estimated cash value of $277.2 million. Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $273 million, with an estimated cash value of $127.8 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $4.81 million with an estimated cash value of $2.25 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $72 thousand.

10/14/25

