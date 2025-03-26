Trellis Spa to Accept ISPA Innovate Award at 2025 ISPA Conference

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa's Trellis Spa will be honored by the International Spa Association (ISPA) at the 2025 ISPA Conference with an ISPA Innovate Award for its philanthropic initiatives. Lisa Gordon, Assistant Spa Director, will represent Trellis Spa onstage at the 2025 ISPA Conference to celebrate their Innovate Award-winning submission, "Receive One Facial, Give One Facial." As the largest luxury spa in Texas, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian offers an unparalleled retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation.

The 'Receive One Facial, Give One Facial' event was so special. It was our way of supporting our community, and we are thrilled that it is being recognized within the spa industry.” — Kelleye Martin, Spa Director, Trellis Spa

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa 's Trellis Spa will be honored by the International Spa Association ( ISPA ) at the 2025 ISPA Conference with an ISPA Innovate Award. These prestigious awards recognize spas that have implemented cutting-edge philanthropic partnerships, retail initiatives, spa experiences, operational improvements, and remodels or renovations over the past year while also highlighting breakthrough achievements of ISPA resource partner members.Trellis Spa representatives will attend the 2025 ISPA Conference to celebrate their Innovate Award-winning submission, "Receive One Facial, Give One Facial." In collaboration with the Ricardo Fisas Foundation and Natura Bissé, Trellis Spa guests who purchased a facial were able to give a complimentary facial to someone undergoing oncology treatment. The recipients had the unique opportunity to indulge in a personalized facial from an oncology-trained aesthetician inside a Pure Air Bubble where they could breathe 99.99% pure air to help eliminate toxins and dead cells, which aids in beautiful-looking skin."We are thrilled to honor the recipients of the ISPA Innovate Awards," said ISPA President Lynne McNees." "These awards recognize the respected spas and exceptional products developed by our resource partners that are shaping the future of the spa industry, setting new standards in innovation and excellence, and providing our members with transformative initiatives and tools to exceed."As the largest luxury spa in Texas, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian offers an unparalleled retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation. Nestled within the resort's lush 27-acre grounds, this stunning 26,500-square-foot sanctuary evokes the elegance of a European villa. Guests can indulge in a full-service menu of facials and massage treatments while immersing themselves in world-class amenities, including the serene Soaking Pools and Garden, private cabanas, an indoor reflection pool, a steam room, a hot tub, and multiple inviting lounge areas."The 'Receive One Facial, Give One Facial' event was so special. We wanted to provide a moment of well-being, relaxation, and care to those navigating the challenges of oncology treatment," said Kelleye Martin, Spa Director at Trellis Spa. "It was our way of giving back and supporting our community during their journey towards wellness, and we are thrilled that it is being recognized within the spa industry."

