Governor Hochul Announces Southern Tier Winners of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Binghamton will receive $10 million in funding as the Southern Tier winner of the eighth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and the Villages of Bath and Dryden will each receive $4.5 million as the Southern Tier winners of the third round of NY Forward. For Round 8 of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Round 3 of the NY Forward Program, each of the State's 10 economic development regions are being awarded $10 million from each program to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments, to help communities boost their economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.

“By investing in the future of these Southern Tier communities, this funding will revitalize their downtown areas by building vibrant and thriving destinations where businesses, families and visitors can flourish,” Governor Hochul said. “With our Pro-Housing Communities initiative, we’re giving local leaders the tools to transform their cities, towns and villages into hubs of opportunity, culture and affordable living. This is how we build stronger, more connected communities that work for everyone across New York.”

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program — an innovative policy created to recognize and reward municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential. Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities initiative allocates up to $650 million each year in discretionary funds for communities that pledge to increase their housing supply; to date, 273 communities across New York have been certified as Pro-Housing Communities. This year, Governor Hochul is proposing an additional $100 million in funding to cover infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing in Pro-Housing Communities, and a further $10 million to technical assistance to help communities seeking to foster housing growth and associated municipal development.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 4,400 units of housing — 1,823 of which are affordable or workforce. The programs committed over $8.5 million to 11 projects that provide affordable or free child care and child care worker training. DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art (such as murals and sculptures) and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

$10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award for Binghamton

The City of Binghamton’s Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District is primed for revitalization. Its historic storefronts, walkable footprint, development ready spaces and proximity to Binghamton’s urban core make it ready-built as the next great downtown in Upstate New York. The Clinton Street corridor is recognized as the “backbone” of the City’s First Ward, providing a social center with dense commercial activity proximate to nearby residential areas. The area has a storied history of immigration, a legacy still felt today in the diverse churches and neighborhoods of the First Ward. The area also boasts a history of a “walk to work” culture fostered by General Aniline and Film (GAF)/Anitec Industries, a former area employer who attracted economic and social activity in the neighborhood. Binghamton seeks to make Clinton Street a reinvigorated corridor better connected to the city and serving the First Ward neighborhood through support for infill development, expanded affordable housing, adaptive reuse and rehabilitation and enhanced public infrastructure. Combined, these improvements will offer a welcoming, eclectic atmosphere fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and retail activity while retaining cultural and historical heritage.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Bath

Situated along the scenic Cohocton River, the Village of Bath is a historic planned community that serves as a “Gateway” to Keuka Lake — renowned for its scenery, wineries and vineyards. The Village of Bath has experienced significant changes over the past decade and has recognized the need to strengthen its core and return to its role as the downtown neighborhood that people experience and enjoy. The Village’s Liberty Street Historic District revitalization is the next step in this journey. The Village seeks to bolster growth by creating an active downtown with enhanced public spaces, strategic placement of amenities and new housing opportunities that will attract visitors and foster an atmosphere that will retain and attract residents and businesses.

$4.5 Million NY Forward Award for Dryden

Dryden is an ideal place for young families to grow and for older generations to age. Home to just over 2,000 residents, Dryden has developed over time as a small bedroom community to the nearby cities and universities and as an extremely high traveled and visited community. With median home values and rents that are affordable to all, Dryden’s parks, tree-lined sidewalks and friendly neighborhoods make it a desirable small community to live in, promoting a high quality of life. Dryden seeks to reinvest in its historic downtown by continuing to support an attractive and inviting Main Street with a robust mix of shopping, dining and residential spaces to foster a high quality of life for its residents. The Village will foster a welcoming and walkable downtown community where residents can live a sustainable lifestyle in friendly neighborhoods with convenient access to goods and services.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program are playing a pivotal part in the resurgence of the Southern Tier region. The three communities selected as winners for this round — Binghamton, Bath and Dryden — are all focused on creating walkable downtowns with increased housing and economic opportunities that will improve the quality of life for existing residents and attract even more people to their communities. We look forward to seeing the exciting projects these communities select to make their visions for the future become a reality.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These dynamic, community-led Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward investments will further fuel the economic engines needed to support local businesses, create new housing and foster growth in the City of Binghamton and the villages of Bath and Dryden. The transformational, inclusive plans will infuse new life into these communities, creating innovative spaces and places that will benefit both current and future generations of residents and visitors, showcasing all that the Southern Tier region has to offer.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Today's $19 million investment in Bath, Dryden and Binghamton's Clinton Street Neighborhood, continue the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward's history of having a transformative impact on communities across New York. These three communities will soon experience benefits including increased housing supply and improved infrastructure that will enhance vibrancy and promote walkability. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to these targeted investments that create new economic opportunities in the Southern Tier.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “It is exciting to see continued investments in our downtowns, which are integral in community development. The City of Binghamton and Village of Dryden will receive funding through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the New York Forward programs. These state initiatives provide critical funding to support the revitalization and growth of downtowns small and large across New York. I am excited to see the full potential of the Clinton Street Corridor unlocked with this funding so that it can continue its growth as a vibrant neighborhood, attracting more businesses, residents and visitors to Binghamton’s First Ward. I am also thrilled to see the Village of Dryden receive this transformative funding, which will help reenergize the downtown, support long-term growth and economic prosperity.”

State Senator Thomas O’Mara said, “This is great news for the Village of Bath that will allow local leaders to move forward on development projects that will strengthen our entire region. State investments through the NY Forward program and other initiatives have had an enormously positive impact on communities I represent across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions. These critical state investments have helped our local leaders bolster local communities and economies, spark economic growth and opportunity within the tourism sector and other small businesses and industries, ease the burden on local property taxpayers and strengthen the overall quality of life for community residents and families.”

Assemblymember Anna Kelles said, “I was thrilled to learn of this award and excited for all the creative and thoughtful initiatives the Village of Dryden will invest in with this NY Forward Grant award. These much-needed funds will play a key role in revitalizing the village’s original business section on West Main Street, an area rich with history. By restoring and enhancing this district, the grant will not only preserve the village’s heritage, but also foster economic growth by attracting new businesses and visitors to support a vibrant walkable downtown. Additionally, these improvements will foster a strong pedestrian-friendly hub, encouraging community engagement and making Dryden an even more welcoming place to live, work and explore. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the Regional Economic Development Council for committing to our growth and helping build our communities.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “I am thrilled that the City of Binghamton's proposal to revitalize Clinton Street won this year’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. They have exciting plans to develop this historically important section of the city into a thriving hub once again. The DRI and NY-Forward initiatives deliver resources that are reimagining important community spaces across the State. Over the years, we have seen real results from these efforts here in the Southern Tier. I’d like to thank the Governor, the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council and all of the awardees for their effort to transform our downtowns.”

Assemblymember Philip A. Palmesano said, “This is terrific news for the Village of Bath and the surrounding community. The Village has worked tirelessly, finding ways to move forward with the strategic goals outlined in their Economic Development Strategic Action Plan, Housing Demand Study and Liberty Street Building Evaluation and Design Guidelines. Funding from the NY Forward program will give them the ability to implement that vision to benefit the whole community by promoting economic growth and strengthening the Village’s position as a hub for increased tourism and local investment. Thank you to the Regional Economic Development Council and Governor Hochul for recognizing the hard work and commitment of our local leaders.”

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said, “From my first days in office, we’ve been fighting for the First Ward. I made a commitment early on to invest in the Clinton Street neighborhood and work alongside community partners to unlock its potential as the Southern Tier’s next great downtown. Today’s announcement of $10 million in State funding kicks that work into overdrive and brings us one major step closer to making our vision a reality. Clinton Street’s time is now. With this historic investment from New York State and the hard work of our First Ward partners, the team at City Hall has never been better equipped to deliver on the promise of a better future for the First Ward and our community as a whole. I am grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and the Regional Economic Development Council for recognizing our vision and supporting our efforts to make it a reality.”

Village of Dryden Mayor Michael Murphy said, “We are incredibly excited and grateful that the Village of Dryden has been awarded $4.5 million from the NY Forward Grant Program! This achievement represents the culmination of a collaborative effort between the Village Board, our dedicated staff, the Dryden Business Association and passionate community members. With the combined support of state and private funding, the Village of Dryden is poised to transform into a thriving destination for new businesses and families. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Governor Hochul for this incredible program and for recognizing the potential of the Village of Dryden. Together, we are building a brighter future for our residents and businesses!”

Village of Bath Mayor Michael Sweet said, “We are incredibly grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for awarding this NY Forward grant and to the members of the Regional Economic Development Council for their support in making this possible. A special thank you to Omar Sanders, Regional Director; Judy McKinney-Cherry, Executive Director of SCOPED; Jamie Johnson, Executive Director of the Steuben County IDA; and Matthew Bull, Director of Community and Infrastructure Development at the Steuben County IDA, for their unwavering commitment to our community’s growth. Your leadership and dedication are truly making a lasting impact, and we deeply appreciate all that you do.”

Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Judy McKinney-Cherry and Dr Mary Bonderoff said, “The STREDC is incredibly proud to continue our support for the City of Binghamton and the villages of Dryden and Bath, and their promising futures thanks to the Governor's Downtown Revitalization and NY Forward Initiatives. These targeted, community-driven projects will benefit both residents and visitors alike, promoting economic growth and creating more vibrant downtowns where people will want to live, work and play for generations to come.”

Binghamton, Bath and Dryden will now begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize their downtowns. A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders, will lead the eﬀort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan will guide the investment of DRI and NY Forward grant funds in revitalization projects that are poised for implementation, will advance the community’s vision for their downtown and can leverage and expand upon the State's investment.

The Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council conducted a thorough and competitive review process of proposals submitted from communities throughout the region and considered all criteria before recommending these communities as nominees.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.