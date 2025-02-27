State Approves 25th Renewable Energy Project in Past 4 Years

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State has permitted 25 large-scale renewable energy projects over the last four years, representing 3.6 gigawatts of new solar and wind power in the state’s clean energy pipeline. The New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission (ORES) has issued a final siting permit for the White Creek Solar project to develop, construct, and operate a 135-megawatt (MW) solar array in the towns of York and Leicester in Livingston County. This marks the 20th clean energy project approved by ORES since 2021, when it was created to accelerate permitting for renewable energy generation.

“The White Creek solar array in Western New York exemplifies New York State’s progress toward creating a clean energy economy,” Governor Hochul said. “With refined siting protocols through the establishment of ORES four years ago, New York is expediting permitting for clean energy projects to achieve a clean energy economy while creating good-paying jobs that benefit communities throughout the state.”

The new solar facility will consist of the solar array and associated support equipment, along with an interconnection substation, fencing, access roads and an operations and maintenance building. The facility will interconnect to the New York electrical grid via a new point of Interconnection, located on a Rochester Gas & Electric transmission line.

The host community benefits include the creation of permanent jobs during operations, local property tax spending, local and regional spending, and host community agreements with the towns of York and Leicester, all without significantly increasing costs to local authorities, school districts, or emergency services. Benefits will also include public road enhancements, increased tax revenues to fund local infrastructure and public services, schools and other community priorities.

Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission Executive Director Zeryai Hagos said, “With the issuance of the siting permit for White Creek Solar, ORES continues to advance New York’s nation-leading clean energy policies while being responsive to community feedback and protecting the environment.”

The Office’s decision for this facility follows a detailed and transparent review process with robust public participation to ensure the proposed project meets or exceeds the requirements of Article VIII of the New York State Public Service Law and its implementing regulations. The solar facility application was deemed complete on July 21, 2024, with a draft permit issued by the Office on September 13, 2024.

White Creek Solar is the 20th siting permit issued by ORES since 2021, which cumulatively represents over 2.9-gigawatt (GW) of new clean energy. The solar power meaningfully advances New York’s clean energy goals while establishing the State as a paradigm for efficient, transparent, and thorough siting permitting process of major renewable energy facilities.

Today’s decision may be obtained by going to the ORES website at https://ores.ny.gov/permit-applications.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.