Christopher Combs, Missouri Criminal Defense Attorney, Helps Hazelwood Man Avoid Incarceration in Felony Case

Facing over 25 years in prison with an 85% mandatory minimum, a Hazelwood man avoided a lengthy sentence thanks to the strategic defense led by Chris Combs.

HAZELWOOD, MO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 22SL-CR04488-01 - ST (DV) V ALVIN WAYNE GALLOWAY JR - Chris Combs, St. Louis Criminal Defense Attorney, Secures Probation for Former Law Enforcement Officer in High-Stakes Felony Case

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI – Chris Combs, a leading St. Louis criminal defense attorney, successfully defended a Hazelwood man who faced multiple serious felony charges stemming from a Memorial Day incident that escalated into gunfire near occupied apartments.

The client, who had been attending a barbecue and became intoxicated, returned home and became involved in a domestic dispute with his wife. The situation escalated when his adult stepsons intervened and assaulted him. In an impaired state, the client retrieved an assault rifle, entered his vehicle, and fired multiple rounds in an attempt to scare his stepsons. Some of the gunfire struck nearby apartments, significantly increasing the severity of the charges against him.

Originally facing more than 25 years in prison with an 85% mandatory minimum, Christopher Combs and his team at Combs Waterkotte launched an aggressive defense strategy that included:

1. Challenging ballistics evidence to dispute key elements of the prosecution’s claims.

2. Conducting multiple depositions to expose inconsistencies in witness statements.

3. Facilitating the client’s enrollment in treatment programs, demonstrating his commitment to rehabilitation.

These efforts led to a plea agreement under which the client was sentenced to 120 days in the Intensive Therapeutic Community (ITC) program within the Missouri Department of Corrections—an outcome that allowed him to avoid a decades-long prison sentence.

As an experienced criminal defense attorney in Missouri, Chris Combs has built a reputation for his strategic, evidence-driven defense in high-stakes felony cases. His firm, Combs Waterkotte, continues to secure favorable results for clients by meticulously analyzing evidence, challenging prosecutorial claims, and pursuing every available legal avenue.

