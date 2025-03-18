Combs Waterkotte Expands Criminal Defense Law Firm Practice with New Kansas City, Missouri Office

Criminal Defense Attorneys Kansas City MO Criminal Defense Lawyers Kansas City, MO Criminal Defense Law Firm Kansas City, MO

Combs Waterkotte, one of Missouri’s premier criminal defense law firms, is expanding its presence with a new office in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combs Waterkotte, one of Missouri’s premier criminal defense law firms, is expanding its presence with a new office in Kansas City. Known for its aggressive defense strategies and client-focused representation, the firm now has an office in western Missouri to help better serve criminal defendants throughout the state.

Combs Waterkotte, a leading Missouri criminal defense law firm, is expanding its reach with the opening of a new criminal defense law firm in Kansas City, MO. With a reputation for providing aggressive and strategic legal defense, the firm is now better positioned to offer its high-level representation to clients in Jackson, Clay, and Platte counties, as well as the surrounding areas.

Providing Aggressive Criminal Defense Across Missouri

With established success in St. Louis and throughout Missouri, Combs Waterkotte has earned a reputation for securing favorable outcomes in high-stakes cases. The firm’s Kansas City, MO criminal defense attorneys will handle a wide range of criminal cases, including:

Felony and misdemeanor charges

DWI Lawyer and traffic offenses

Drug crimes

Violent crimes, including assault and homicide

Sex crimes defense

White-collar and financial crimes

Federal criminal defense

The firm’s approach focuses on meticulous case preparation, aggressive courtroom advocacy, and a client-centered approach.

Strengthening Combs Waterkotte’s Presence in Missouri

The Kansas City, MO, criminal defense law firm expansion reflects Combs Waterkotte’s commitment to providing top-tier legal representation across Missouri. With a team of experienced criminal defense attorneys, the firm continues to fight for the rights of individuals facing life-altering charges. Clients in Kansas City and beyond can now access the same level of high-caliber defense that has made Combs Waterkotte a trusted name in criminal law throughout Missouri.

About Combs Waterkotte

Combs Waterkotte is a Missouri-based criminal defense law firm with offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Clayton, Missouri. The firm is known for its aggressive legal representation, strategic case preparation, and unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of the accused. Handling state and federal cases, Combs Waterkotte has successfully defended individuals facing some of the most serious criminal charges. With a client-focused approach and a proven record of success, the firm continues to expand its reach, ensuring that more Missourians have access to high-quality legal defense.

