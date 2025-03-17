Chris Combs, St. Louis Criminal Defense Attorney, Secures Probation for Former Law Officer in High-Stakes Felony Case

Chris Combs Criminal Defense Attorney St. Louis Criminal Defense Attorney Chris Combs Criminal Defense Lawyer

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 22SL-CR08161-01 - ST V CHRISTOPHER COLLIER - Facing an 18-year prison sentence with a mandatory 85% minimum to be served, a Warrenton, MO man and former law enforcement officer avoided incarceration thanks to the strategic defense efforts of Chris Combs, a leading criminal defense attorney in St. Louis. Through meticulous investigation and aggressive legal advocacy, the client received a sentence of five years of probation instead of prison time.

Attorney Christopher Combs, a top criminal defense lawyer in Missouri, successfully defended a former law enforcement officer charged in connection with an alleged road rage incident on Highway 40/64. The client, who was armed with his service weapon from his role as an armed security guard at a local hospital, discharged two shots at another vehicle during his morning commute.

Initially facing charges that carried a potential 18-year sentence with a mandatory 85% minimum to be served, lawyer Chris Combs and his legal team at Combs Waterkotte conducted a thorough investigation that exposed key weaknesses in the prosecution’s case. Their defense strategy included:

1. Challenging ballistics evidence to dispute the prosecution’s claims.

2. Subpoenaing 911 calls to reconstruct the events from multiple perspectives.

3. Filing Missouri Sunshine Law requests to obtain crucial documents.

4. Uncovering internal communications between the prosecutor’s office and law enforcement.

As a result of these efforts, the client secured a favorable plea agreement, receiving five years of probation instead of a lengthy prison sentence.

Christopher Combs, a highly regarded criminal defense attorney in Missouri, has built a reputation for his aggressive advocacy and ability to secure favorable results for clients facing serious felony charges. His firm, Combs Waterkotte, is known for taking a strategic, evidence-driven approach to criminal defense, ensuring that every client receives a vigorous and thorough defense.

About Combs Waterkotte

Combs Waterkotte is a premier criminal defense law firm based in St. Louis, Missouri, dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals facing serious state and federal charges. Known for their aggressive defense strategies and meticulous case preparation, the firm’s attorneys have a proven track record of securing favorable outcomes for clients in high-stakes cases. From complex felony trials to strategic plea negotiations, Christopher Combs and his team provide relentless advocacy and client-focused representation.

