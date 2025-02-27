Honoring Champions of Civic Learning: David W. Gordon and Dr. Michelle Herczog

SACRAMENTO — Two of California’s most recognized civic learning advocates were selected by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero for the Champion of Civics Award. The state judicial branch leader made the announcement at this year's Civic Learning Summit before an audience of school administrators, students, teachers, and representatives from the California courts.

In presenting the award, the Chief Justice expressed the courts' dependence on an informed public that understands the role of a fair and impartial judiciary.

Chief Justice Guerrero presents the Champions of Civics Award to Michelle Herczog and Dave Gordon.

"That can't happen without people and organizations like you," said Chief Justice Guerrero. "And I want to emphasize that the courts see and appreciate those of you who've been doing the policy and advocacy work. There are two individuals whose commitment to this work really stands out. I'm honored to ask Dave Gordon and Michelle Herczog to the stage to receive the Champion of Civics Award."

The Champion of Civics award recognizes individuals who demonstrate a long-standing commitment to the advancement of quality civics education in California public schools.

Justice Judith D. McConnell leads the Chief Justice’s Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative and spoke to the Champions in a congratulatory call shortly after the Summit. When asked about the road ahead, Dave Gordon highlighted new legislation (SB 584) recently introduced that would bring more civic learning resources to elementary and middle school classrooms.

Michelle Herczog added, "Every day, we read references to the courts--the state courts, the federal courts. I think it is important that our young people understand the important work of the judicial branch and its significant role in our democracy."

View Virtual Call:

Contributions to the Power of Democracy

Following the completion of the work behind the K-12 Task Force on Civic Learning report in 2014, both Gordon and Herczog were appointed by the Chief Justice to serve on the newly-formed Power of Democracy Steering Committee until 2023 when the work of that body concluded.

As members of the committee, their contributions include:

Establishing Constitution Month

Creating and vetting classroom lessons for courts to engage students from kindergarten onward

Promoting court outreach opportunities for teachers during remote learning

Launching the Civic Learning Award and Judges in the Classroom programs—both recommendations from the Task Force report

"Their dedication to this movement is unwavering. They continue to push forward with the same passion and determination that inspired me when we first met," said Justice McConnell. "They are true champions, and I’m thrilled our Chief Justice chose to honor them."

The award was first introduced in 2020 and presented in 2021 to three teachers, a community organizer, and an administrator who were celebrated virtually. These 2025 Champion awards are the first to be presented by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero who took office in early 2023.

"I attribute much of our current achievement to the service and expertise they lent to the judicial branch over the years," said Chief Justice Guerrero. "I know the road ahead is one we'll continue to navigate together to secure the future of civic participation and leadership in our state."

Biographies

David W. Gordon is the Superintendent of the Sacramento Office of Education. He began his career as an elementary school teacher in the South Bronx, N.Y. From 1995–2004, Gordon served as Superintendent of the Elk Grove Unified School District. From 2001 to 2003, he served on the President’s Commission on Excellence in Special Education. From 2003–2011, he was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Education to the National Assessment Governing Board (NAGB), which oversees the National Assessment of Educational Progress (the “Nation’s Report Card”).

Michelle Herczog, Ed.D. earned her Doctorate Degree in Education from University of California, Los Angeles. Her career in education started in the classroom as a teacher. She took that experience to the Los Angeles County Office of Education where she authored numerous social studies curriculum materials, reports, and resources, and advocated for effective social studies education at local, state, and national levels. This expertise earned her a seat on the California Task Force on K-12 Civic Learning. Following the release of the Task Force report in 2014, she was appointed by the Chief Justice to serve on the Power of Democracy Steering Committee until that body sunsetted in 2023.

A Shared Mission

Both Champions co-founded Californians for Civic Learning, a non-profit organization aimed at securing a state agenda that elevates and funds civic learning as a priority in public education.

For more details about the work of both Champions, visit the Power of Democracy Timeline:

These awards are made possible with support from the California Lawyers Foundation.