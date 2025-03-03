Bang Cookies Expands In Oklahoma City

Bang Cookies, the artisanal, all natural cookie sensation that's been causing cookie chaos across Jersey City and beyond, is expanding nationwide with Oakscale.

Family of Entrepreneurs to Bring Franchise to Sooner State

The area is filled with families, young professionals, and visitors who appreciate quality eats, and we believe Bang Cookies’ unique offerings will be a perfect addition.” — Ganes Suppiah, Bang Cookies of OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bang Cookies , a franchise that delivers stuffed, soft-baked cookies, made with all-natural and organic ingredients, announced today it will be expanding into the Midwest. The franchise is planting its flag in Oklahoma City, bringing oversized, flavor-packed desserts to a brand new market.Leading the charge are entrepreneurs Ganes and Mala Suppiah, a dynamic husband-and-wife duo, along with their son Kugan. With a wealth of experience in retail management, sales, marketing, and customer service, the Suppiah family is ready to bring their passion for delicious cookies and top-tier hospitality to Oklahoma County.“As residents of this welcoming community, we’re excited to contribute to its growth and offer something new to the local food scene,” Ganes said. “The area is filled with families, young professionals, and visitors who appreciate quality eats, and we believe Bang Cookies’ unique offerings will be a perfect addition. It’s an ideal location for a family-owned business like ours to thrive.”With thousands of 5-star reviews, Bang Cookies have earned a reputation for being truly unforgettable. Their all-natural, giant soft-baked cookies emphasize rich flavor over sugary toppings, and are made with premium ingredients like organic flour, sugar, vanilla, and high-end chocolate chips.Ganes said that the premium quality of the stuffed desserts were one of the top reasons why his family decided to invest in the franchise.“We decided to invest in a Bang Cookies franchise because we were immediately drawn to the brand’s commitment to producing the best cookies using only the highest-quality ingredients,” Ganes said. “The combination of unique flavors, exceptional theme of the brand, and a welcoming team at Bang Cookies stood out to us. As a family, we also appreciated the support, preparation, and strong community and family spirit Bang Cookies fosters.”Bang Cookies leverages proprietary technology to create a positive impact while helping franchisees build strong connections within their communities. The company has developed a fundraising platform dedicated to supporting local initiatives, including public schools, youth sports and nonprofits.“The Suppiah family is the right fit for the growing Bang Cookies network of franchisees, which builds community by supporting families throughout the country," said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Bang Cookies brand. “Through innovative fundraising, Bang Cookies’ talented people and world-class technology continue to lift up communities to create new possibilities and opportunities.”To date, Bang Cookies has launched more than 100 fundraisers, sharing 40% of top-line revenue with the community. The company has generated more than $1 million in total sales from this ongoing community initiative, and strengthening public schools is an important part of this charitable endeavor.“As a family, we are excited about the opportunity to work together and provide the local community with not only delicious cookies but a place where people can impact the community through giving back with a unique school fundraiser plan,” Ganes said. “We plan to actively engage with schools, local events, businesses, and families, ensuring that our Bang Cookies shop is a welcoming space for everyone. Our goal is to make every customer feel valued and share our love for one-of-a-kind cookies with the people of Oklahoma.”High-Quality Ingredients, Unique FlavorsBang Cookies’ secret formula further elevates the experience. Their proprietary process allows the carefully sourced ingredients to blend seamlessly within each batch, resulting in deep, indulgent flavors. The product line of mouth-watering cookies is extensive, offering a wide variety of delicious options that include the Classic Sea Salt Cookie, the S’mores Cookie, and the Snickerchurro Cookie.But Bang Cookies’ innovation doesn’t stop at the product level. It also extends into logistics to support franchisees.Bang Cookies leverages technology at its factory to produce fresh dough for franchisees. This innovation means less labor for franchisees and establishes quality control so every customer receives the same mouth-watering experience. As a result, franchisees can focus on baking, local marketing and sales. The new franchise inventory system provides the fresh dough when it’s needed most, monitors sales of each franchise and forecasts deliveries on a weekly basis so the process is automated, removing the burden of inventory management.###About Bang CookiesBang Cookies is a community-minded franchise that delivers stacked, soft-baked, organic and natural-ingredient cookies, focusing on rich flavor–not sugary toppings. Unmatched technology with an emphasis on streamlined operations allows franchisees to cut expenses without sacrificing quality. As a real smart cookie, the company supports the heart of the community, helping to raise more than $1 million in fundraising for public schools, youth sports and nonprofits. Bang Cookies has already received thousands of 5-Star reviews from satisfied customers. For more information about Bang Cookies franchises, visit our site.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

