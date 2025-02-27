WDE Seeks Public Comment on CTE Perkins Plan State Performance Indicators
The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on the proposed secondary and postsecondary indicators within the Wyoming State Plan for the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V). The act provides federal funding for career and technical education in Wyoming.
Public comment will be accepted from March 1–March 30. Comments can be submitted online or mailed to:
Mary Billiter
Wyoming Department of Education
122 W. 25th St. Suite E200
Cheyenne, WY 82002
Virtual public comment sessions:
The Wyoming State Performance Indicator goals are set annually. The goals are set using the most recent data from the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Review the updated goals here.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.