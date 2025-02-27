Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,163 in the last 365 days.

WDE Seeks Public Comment on CTE Perkins Plan State Performance Indicators

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on the proposed secondary and postsecondary indicators within the Wyoming State Plan for the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V). The act provides federal funding for career and technical education in Wyoming.

Public comment will be accepted from March 1–March 30. Comments can be submitted online or mailed to:

Mary Billiter
Wyoming Department of Education
122 W. 25th St. Suite E200
Cheyenne, WY 82002

Virtual public comment sessions:

The Wyoming State Performance Indicator goals are set annually. The goals are set using the most recent data from the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Review the updated goals here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WDE Seeks Public Comment on CTE Perkins Plan State Performance Indicators

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more