New Dual-Sided, High-Flow Cold Plates Cool More Surface Mounted Components

New Dual-Sided Cold Plates from ATS Increase Liquid Cooling Efficiency and Economy

New liquid-cooled cold plates provide equal cooling performance for components on both sides of the plate, increasing efficiency, space savings and economy.

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc . (ATS) has introduced a line of liquid-cooled cold plates that provide equal cooling performance for components mounted on both sides of the plate, increasing efficiency, space savings and economy. The cold plates can be used with coolant flow rates up to 4 gal/min, and provide thermal resistance as low as 0.0021°C/W.The cold plates are available in five sizes, ranging from 3.0 x 5.2 inches to 13.4 x 9.7 inches. Their standard width is 0.9 inch. Their flat, component-mounting areas comprise most of the space on each side, the rest are no drill strips above the high flow channels. Each cold plate is etched with “No Drill Zones” on both sides, providing a visual guide for safe mounting schemes.These cold plates are made from aluminum with unfinished surfaces and provide uniform cold plate temperatures with optimized fluid flow paths to effectively remove component heat. The cold plates are rated at 100 psi maximum operating pressure. All cold plates have ¼ inch NPT threaded inlet and outlet ports to work with a wide range of coolant pumping systems.ATS is a world leading provider of cold plates. In addition to these standard dual-sided cold plates , custom versions can be developed in different sizes and materials.ATS provides devices for all stages of liquid cooling loops, including heat exchangers, cold plates, chillers, leak detectors and flow meters. The ATS plug and play iCDM system replaces all components of a liquid cooling loop with a portable, easy to run unit. After connecting to a cold plate, the iCDM is filled with coolant and the flow rate is adjusted to the target cooling performance.For more information about ATS dual-sided, high-flow cold plates, visit QATS.com or contact Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. at (1) 781-769-2800 or by email: ats-hq@qats.com.About Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the US, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at https://www.qats.com/ or email ats-hq@qats.com.

