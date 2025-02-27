2024 Outstanding Probation Office Support Staff Employee Award

Awarded to: Brenda Swanson, Senior Secretary with District 2 Probation

Swanson's nearly 17-year tenure with the District two office has seen her through many changes in support staff positions. As a support staff trainer for adult intake, she has created detailed processes and worked one-on-one to successfully train new staff.

Swanson is known for her positive feedback and her efforts to make others feel comfortable and cared for. She is always mindful of the events taking place in the lives of her coworkers, offering encouragement and help whenever she can. They elected Brenda to the District two Advocacy Team, where she strives to be an agent for positive change.

The Jean Miller Memorial Award recognizes exemplary performance by probation support staff with a record of exceptional efficiency, superior performance, and dedication beyond standard expectations.