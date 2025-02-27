Solops Acquires New York Commercial Solar Portfolio

Recent Solar Project

Solops acquires 79MW New York portfolio of 4-disribution generation from Solar Site Developers

We are proud to advance decarboniZation together with the team at Solar Site Developers who have been partners in the preliminary stages of bringing these projectst life,” — Matt West, Chief Operating Officer, Solops, LLC

NEEEDHAM HEIGHTS, MA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solops LLC (“Solops”), a distributed generation platform with the mission of accelerating and democratizing decarbonization , announced today that one of its subsidiaries has acquired 4 ground-mounted solar projects in New York State from Solar Site Developers, LLC (“SSD”). The acquired sites total more than 79 megawatts of direct current (MWdc) projects.The projects have been acquired from SSD who will co-develop them with Solops under a development agreement. They are currently in the engineering design stage, with construction expected to begin in 2025. The projects will provide bill credits to utility customers via the Value of Distributed Energy Resources program in the state of New York.Solops often works with early-stage developers to bring more clean, renewable energy online while providing a source of recurring revenues to landowners. Our development partners benefit from reliable project funding, streamlined implementation, and access to a broader pool of resources.These types of projects also support New York’s and the country's renewable energy goals by increasing renewable energy production, promoting clean energy jobs, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.ABOUT SOLOPSSolops, a Denham Capital portfolio company, founded in 2010, is an independentPower Producer of photovoltaic solar projects in the commercial and industrial sectors (C&I) throughout the United States. The Solops team has collectively developed over 3GW of projects in the C&I sectors and closed on financings in excess of $2.1 billion dollars. Solops has established relationships and strategic partnerships with industry-leading solar integration companies, developers, engineering firms, brokerage houses, private equity funds, hedge funds, large investment banks, and regional lending institutions.ABOUT SOLAR SITE DEVELOPERSSolar Site Developers sources acquires and co-develops properties for community and utility solar development for developer clients in PA, MA, NY, MD, and IL. The company currently controls over 1000 acres that have the potential development of over 175MW.

