Solar Site Developers Announces $3 Million Commitment to Develop 150MW Pipeline of Both DG and Utility Scale Projects
Financing for new solar developmentBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Site Developers, LLC. a regional leader in solar site acquisition and development, today announced a $3 million commitment to fund development of a pipeline of 150MW of both DG and utility scale solar projects. The commitment is from private investors.
"With the significant support from this commitment, we can dramatically increase the pace of conducting initial due diligence and determining the most likely properties to be brought to NTP in the shortest possible timeframe” said Dennis Satnick, SSD Founder and CEO. “Our company intends to utilize this substantial new growth capital to bring both it’s current pipeline of properties as well as future projects to the level of “shovel readiness (NTP)” across the United States.
"With the proliferation of grid-connected solar, storage, and a range of other distributed energy resources, America's energy infrastructure is rapidly evolving," explained Satnick. "As the landscape grows more complex, we will be able to more effectively identify new locations for solar farms, perform physiographic analysis and pinpoint opportunities to substantially improve property analysis and acquisition, all with a high degree of granularity."
About Solar Site Developers: SSD’s mission is to provide financially feasible DG and utility scale solar projects that are shovel ready in diverse geographic regions. For more information, visit www.solarsitedev.com.
Contact: Dennis Satnick, dennis@solarsitedev.com, 610-496-1569
