Solar Site Developers Acquires New Properties

Two new properties acquired for utility scale solar development in NY and VA
Solar Site Developers announces the acquisition of two new large properties for utility scale solar development. One property in Palmyra, Virginia consists of 183 acres, while the other property in New York consists of 265 acres.
According to Dennis Satnick, Managing Member, "the acquisition of these properties continues and expands our NY acquisitions while the VA property represents our first foray into Virginia. Both of these properties represent an outstanding opportunity for utility scale development with close proximity to existing electric substations.” .
"Solar Site Developers saves us time and money by bringing us properties they have placed under control and 'de-risked'. Steve Theran, Outrigger Management.
Solar Site Developers provides a head start in the development process by controlling the properties and conducting preliminary due diligence, saving time and resources in vetting potential solar sites. The company’s pre-vetted DG and utility scale solar sites are tailored to help companies achieve solar project goals. The company currently operates in the mid-Atlantic states and New England (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VA, and VT) and has a current pipeline of over 1,400 acres primed for both community (Distributed Generation) and utility scale solar development in MA, NY, PA and VA.
