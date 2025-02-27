New ambassador announcement: Shocka

We are thrilled to announce that London rapper Shocka is the newest Rethink Mental Illness ambassador.

After experiencing symptoms of schizophrenia and being detained under the Mental Health Act, Shocka has worked to raise awareness of mental illness, been a TEDx speaker and released his book A Section of My Life.

He now joins us to help change the lives of people severely affected by mental illness and will work closely with our equity and racial justice team.

“When I got sectioned I had no one to look at who had been sectioned and had turned it around,” Shocka said in his announcement video.

“What I’m thinking about now is life after sectioning, because people don’t think that exists. I didn’t think that exists. I just thought ‘I’m gonna be stuck now, this is gonna be my life, I’m gonna be coming in and out of hospital forever’, and I want to dispel all of that.”

When asked “why Rethink?”, Shocka replied: “Just the fact that an establishment like Rethink exists, and how long they’ve been fighting for people with mental illness,” Shocka said. “It’s just the perfect place for me. It just makes sense.”

And we couldn’t agree more. Nisa Chisipochinyi, Head of Equity and Racial Justice at Rethink, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Shocka as an ambassador for our racial justice and equity work.

“With a strong commitment to advocating for individuals living with mental illness, Shocka is the perfect partner to help us illuminate the critical intersection between mental health and race.

“Working collaboratively with Shocka will be mutually beneficial, raising awareness of our work expanding our reach and attracting more support. Together we will have greater impact, so look out for what we have planned!”