RAP SNACKS CEO AND FOUNDER JAMES LINDSAY SIGNS SEXY RED AS THE NEWEST BRAND AMBASSADOR HER FLAVOR STILL TO BE DETERMINED

Sexy Red James Lindsay, Founder and CEO Rap Snacks

RAP SNACKS CEO AND FOUNDER JAMES LINDSAY SIGNS SEXY RED

“Sexy Red will be a great addition to our already amazing artist collective. She has a unique energy that we love and appreciate. Raps Snacks is unique, so it makes sense,” said Lindsay” — James Lindsay, Rap Snacks Founder and CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rap Snacks Founder and CEO James Lindsay has signed hip-hop sensation Sexy Red as a new brand ambassador. The snack flavor of Sexy Red has not been determined. Rap Snacks will promote a contest for the new snack.“Sexy Red will be a great addition to our already amazing artists collective. She has a unique energy that we love and appreciate. Raps Snacks is unique, so it makes sense,” said LindsaySexy Red came on the music scene in 2023, rising to prominence with her single “Proud Town.” “I am thrilled to be joining the Rap Snacks family. I love the snacks and the rawness of the brand. I grew up eating Rap Snacks." Said Sexy Red. The new sexy Red flavor is not yet determined; Rap Snacks has engaged its patrons through social media for their recommendations. "We have very loyal support, and our Rap Snacks community is always involved in our movement with the brand. We want to give the consumer what they want, so having a new artist, we like to get their input." Said LindsaySexy Red's new snacks will hit the market in time for spring. The new chips will be available nationally and wherever Rap Snacks are sold. For additional information, please visit our website.ABOUTRap Snacks – Rap Snacks is a unique snack brand founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, with a concept that combines food and hip-hop culture. The company gained popularity by creating distinct potato chip flavors and packaging them with images of famous hip-hop artists. Its partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target helped to fuel the brand's success. Stores, and its collaborations with famous artists such as Lil Baby, Master P, Migos, and Rick Ross. These artists have their signature flavors, creating a solid connection between the product and the culture. Rap Snacks was the fastest-growing C-suite brand in 2023 and 2024.Rap Snacks has also expanded its line of products to include items like "Rap Noodles," candy, and honey buns, continuing to merge food with hip-hop. The company now expands globally, including the UK, Canada, and Spain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.