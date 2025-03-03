Ramu Ramalingam Joins Viscadia as Principal

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viscadia, a premier global management consulting firm renowned for empowering life sciences companies with clarity and confidence through forecasting, announced that Ramu Ramalingam has been appointed Principal, effective immediately. Mr. Ramalingam is an accomplished life sciences leader with 20+ years of deep experience across several disciplines, including R&D, commercial operations and business development.“We are delighted to welcome Ramu to Viscadia as Principal,” said Satish K. Kauta, Founder and CEO of Viscadia. “His proven track record in providing solutions for clients in the life sciences industry is invaluable to Viscadia as we enter the next stage of growth. At Viscadia, we are deeply invested in our clients’ success. Ramu’s expertise will ensure that we deliver custom forecasting solutions and support that meet the individual needs of each client. We look forward to the contributions he will make to our clients and our company.”Prior to Viscadia, Mr. Ramalingam served as Vice President of Business Development at ACL Digital, where he was responsible for building commercial operations capabilities to secure new clients as well as grow existing relationships. Prior to ACL Digital, he was Vice President at Ontada, where he built strategic commercial plans to acquire new business for their real-world data solutions and Senior Vice President of US Sales at WNS Global Services. Mr. Ramalingam has also held data analytics, insights and forecasting leadership roles at Indegene and Schering Plough (now Merck). He holds a PhD in genetic engineering from Madurai Kamaraj University, an MS in Industrial Microbiology from the University of Madras, and an MBA in Finance from Rutgers University.Mr. Ramalingam commented, “I am thrilled to join Viscadia at such an exciting time in the company’s evolution. I look forward to developing deep relationships with existing clients, growing new business and collaborating with the talented team at Viscadia to help life sciences companies drive decision-making through best-in-class forecasting solutions.”About ViscadiaViscadia is a premier global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry with clarity and confidence through forecasting. We conduct market research that informs and drives the forecast, design and build custom models and platforms that create the forecast and provide ongoing cycle support to manage the forecasting process. To learn more, visit www.viscadia.com

